Dana White: UFC Fans And Fighters Want Common Sense And Trump

BRIAN KILMEADE: Why does your audience seem to like the former president so much?



DANA WHITE: The thing is with our fanbase and our fighters, we're all very aligned in life and everything else. So it's not that it is any real political side... we're for common sense. That's all anybody is looking for. Everybody wants the same thing. There's no difference -- and anybody in this room, if you let all the media B.S. go away, we all want to make a good living, we all want to get a house, we all want nice cars, we want kids, we want to take care of our kids, we want them to do well and go to college. Everybody wants the same thing, it's not like we don't. It's just, the media has created this divide in this country that needs to go away, and hopefully soon it will.

UFC President Dana White discussed the politics of UFC fans in an interview Saturday with FNC's Brian Kilmeade on "One Nation."You can watch the full interview here: