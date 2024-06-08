Sen. Fetterman Explains Political Independence: "I've Been Dead Once Already, It's Very Liberating"

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Friday's edition on 'Real Time' explained to HBO's Bill Maher the "freeing" feeling of being able to speak without fear of blowback and quoted Joker from the critically acclaimed major motion picture Batman starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson, "I’ve already been dead once already. It's very liberating."
MAHER: When I see you, especially the last couple of years, you speak so freely. You speak like what politicians who I get on this show who aren't in politics anymore, the ones who are out of office when they can be honest and that's the way you speak now and it's a beautiful thing.
[APPLAUSE]
FETTERMAN: Honestly, and this is true, you speak for a lot of Democrats that are afraid to say a lot of that stuff. I mean, it's a lot of release for a lot of Democrats to be able to be like "Thank God, someone's actually platforming that."
MAHER: No, I think we're very much on the same page but it's very rare. I don't have to worry about being reelected except by the audience.
[LAUGHTER]
MAHER: Which I thinks make you even braver for doing it. The question that I'm interested in asking you is this connected to some of your health issues? I mean when you've gone through what you have, both physical and mental health issues, does it give you a freedom?
FETTERMAN: Yeah, absolutely. There's a line from the first 'Batman,' Joker he's like "I’ve already been dead once already. It's very liberating."
That's not reckless, that's just freeing. It's just freeing in a way. And I just think after beating all of that, I just really want to be able to say the things that I have to really believe in and not be afraid of if there's any kind of blowback.
[APPLAUSE]
...
MAHER: I heard you once say that "I'm not a progressive, I'm a Democrat." What does that mean? I don't think I've used the word progressive. I think I've said woke. I think there is a big difference between "woke" and I know that word triggers a lot of people because it had a great beginning as a meaning but words migrate and it went to something else. I think it there is a big difference between an old-school liberal and a woke, you said progressive Democrat. How do you describe this?
FETTERMAN: I agree. And I've been saying that for years. I said I didn't leave the label, it left me on that. After what happened on October 7, I really knew that whole progressive stack would be blasted apart and there would not be any kind of way how the Democrats are going to be able to reply to that kind of response. And I really decided early on that I believe that was gonna be the right side with Israel throughout all of that. And I knew that Democrats would continue to peel away and kind of walk away from standing with Israel on that. But that's where I decided --
MAHER: How do you explain that, if you can? That the people who consider themselves the most liberal have abandoned Israel, which was always a liberal darling for the people who- the terrorist organization who outwardly say they want a genocide, who outwardly are on the one side who is against the two-state solution. Somehow, they wound up with them. Why do you think that is, and will this split the Democratic party?
FETTERMAN: Well, it does, because there's an appeal there. I think you talked about that like last week. You really hit with the gender apartheid. You've talked about a lot of these issues. And some of the most progressive and left parts of the Democratic party are standing for the kind of side that have kinds of organizations like Hamas or these kinds of nations that there are no rights for women and they certainly don't embrace the LGBTQ kinds of lifestyle.
And even in Philadelphia, the Queers for Palestine blocked the Pride Parade in Philadelphia, and I never saw that on the Bingo card.
MAHER: It may seem lonely sometimes out there when you are brave like you are but you have a lot of fans, a lot of fans here and a lot of fans all over the country. When I told people you were coming on, a lot of them were really excited that you were here but they all had one question they wanted me to ask you. Which is what is the deal with the wardrobe? It doesn't bother me, I'm saying people say please ask.
[LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE]
FETTERMAN: Last year I noticed you had a great joke, you really nailed me. You put a picture of me and you were like "He dresses like a guy at the airline that lost his luggage." But it's true! It's funny because it's true.
I know I dress like a slob and I'm not making a statement or anything but I'm into comfort and it's comfort. And it's like I don't have to iron. And it's like it's kind of hard to find suits and all of those things. But I never understood why people thought that was interesting. But what's really crazy is it was really controversial. And I want to be clear, I wasn't behind changing the dress code, I really wasn't. But more people seem more concerned about me wearing a hoodie on the floor as opposed to we have Senators taking bribes. I'm learning, I'm still a freshman.