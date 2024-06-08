RNC's McGinley: We Need An Army Of Volunteers To Not Only Get Out The Vote, But "Help Secure The Vote"

RNC Deputy Counsel Bill McGinley talked to Steve Bannon on his show 'War Room' about the 2024 campaign.
BANNON: Bill McGinley, I keep saying we got lawfare, the big steal, and wag the dog. They got nothing left, right? They got nothing left. You're kind of in charge of stopping the big steal.
So I've seen Seagal Chada throw out lawsuits in Nevada. I've seen this big lawsuit coming out from Gina Swoboda and the team in Arizona. But pull the camera back and tell us, in your mind, we got Trump Force 47, we got Swamp the Vote, we got all these things you guys are doing.
What do we have to do to make sure this momentum is driven through 5 November and we close the deal?
BILL MCGINLEY: Bottom line is that this is going to be a victory that's going to be all hands on deck. This is going to be something where it's not only going to be the RNC and the campaign, but it's really going to be the grassroots signing up through TrumpForce47.com, through SwampTheVote.com, and through ProtectTheVote.com. Because we need that army of volunteers to not only do the get out the vote effort that's necessary to turn out your neighbor, friends, and family to make sure that they're showing up at the polls voting for Donald Trump, but also so that we have the army of volunteers to help secure the vote. And that means that we really need the grassroots to sign up for these programs, because the party and candidates are the only ones that can credential them in many of the states to get in there and actually observe the process.
BANNON: We have some time with you. Okay, hang on. I want to hit rewind.
I just want to make sure, repeat that. And here's the reason. McGinley is the first guy in Rahim.
They came to me a couple of years ago. McGinley is one of the smartest guys I know. And they said, hey, look, people are focused too much on just the DNC and Biden's reelect.
That's not what we're playing against. There's $2 billion of Arabella, foreign billionaires. This is what they try to take out in Ohio with letting them have, there's $2 billion.
And these guys have got, they're at the local level, they're at the grassroots level, they're at the state level. And these guys are the ones that are stealing the votes. These are the guys that are sending mechanisms, lawyers, all of it.
And they got the best people because they're paying them the most. This is well-funded. You can't just look at the DNC, who's basically incompetent and tiny.
And you can't look at the Biden campaign, which is going to be as incompetent as Biden's own presidency. Look at what we're really running against. And that's your point to saying, it's not the RNC and Trump because it's not just fighting the DNC and Biden.
We're fighting a bigger enemy. And that enemy is sophisticated, smart, dialed into the media, and has unlimited cash. And that's why we don't have that.
And we don't have a donor class that still quite frankly gets that. That's why this has to be all hands on deck from the little guys. That's right.
MCGINLEY: And that's exactly right, Steve. So no longer can you look at an election and say it's Biden DNC versus Trump RNC. It is Biden DNC plus $2 billion of dark money, now political riptide across the country.
BANNON: Tell our audience what this dark money is. We've got a couple minutes to walk them through what dark money is, where it's coming from and why you call it dark money.
MCGINLEY: Basically what we're looking at is we're looking at a whole host of organizations that have raised, as you said, almost unlimited funds. And some of them are very well known to the posse because people have talked about it. The groups controlled by Arabella advisors, but there's others that are more political controlled by the democratic consultant class.
And so what we're talking about is New Venture Fund, Arabella Group, 1630 Fund, Arabella Group, Wynward Fund, Arabella, Hopewell Fund, North Fund, one of the funds that they don't like to talk about. You also have American Bridge, 21st Century Foundation, Defending Democracy Together, America Votes, one that I want to come back to, which is an incredibly important organization in their ecosystem, Tides Advocacy, Future Forward USA, Priorities USA. Well, you just named a dozen groups.
Yeah. That are all well-funded. That's right.
BANNON: With the $2 billion of cash money and back.
MCGINLEY: And everybody was astonished, including in the mainstream press, when New Venture Fund was the one that almost raised a billion dollars in 2020 alone. And that doesn't even aggregate the other votes.
So what are some of the things that we've been looking at, that I've been looking at? And number one is America Votes. America Votes, right out in plain sight on its website, calls itself the coordination hub of the progressive movement. And they list their national partners there that include the DNC, the Democratic Attorney Generals, the DCCC, everybody else.
Plus they have all their constituent groups that they coordinate with, whether it's climate or some of the other more demographic groups. And what they do is, is they help coordinate in the states. And so you have a whole ecosystem of groups in the states.
And so if you go back and look at the 2029-90s, just some of the amount of money that's going into the battleground states. In Georgia, it was approximately $64 million in 2020.
BANNON: Hold on, hang on. In one state?
MCGINLEY: In one state.
BANNON: From one group?
MCGINLEY: In one state. Now, about over 40 of that was the Zuckbucks, but that still leaves approximately $20 million that went into other groups.
Now, Zuckbucks in many states has been ruled illegal, but some of this-
BANNON: But they're back door, they've taken the court.
MCGINLEY: There's the old saying about campaign finance. If you put Jell-O in a fist and you squeeze the fist, the Jell-O finds a place to come out.
And so if you restrict the Zuckbucks, you have to be on guard to look for the alternative venues for them to get the money in. I'm here to make a major announcement. You're going to come back and join us tomorrow so we can do this.
BANNON: But I have to ask you a question. McGinley's going to be with me tomorrow for part of the time. I want to go back, because this is the first time people are hearing this.
It's $2 billion, but I want you to go through, you got to give me the list again. I got to hear that, because every one of these is run by, and this is why they don't do it at the DNC. Remember, the structural difference Pat Cattelli tells about the DNC and the RNC was that they had broomed the consultants 40 years ago, because they realized that would be a problem.
What it turned out is that their party just atrophied into these interest groups like labor. The consultants didn't go away. What they did is they went and lashed themselves onto billionaires like Soros and Arabella, etc.
Each one of these is run by a tough, smart person. They got unlimited money, and each of them take a sector to come after us. If you can take any lesson away from today, this is not simply President Trump and the RNC versus the DNC and Biden.
On that one, we win 80-20. Soros and these guys are not dumb. This is not dumb money.
They want to control this country, and they do. They basically do these dark money groups where we don't know really who's putting in the money. It's not just Arabella, it's a bunch of them have really arranged $2 billion to get the down and dirty work you absolutely need to get done to win.
That's the theory of the case?
MCGINLEY: Yeah, but basically what they do is they know they have the money, and what they've been doing is every election cycle making investments, in my opinion. Those investments are infrastructure that they can activate election cycle after election cycle. What is really smart about it is having that permanent infrastructure through these organizations allows them to innovate both messaging and get out the vote techniques to basically pull their voters to the polls.
One of the things that you have to look at, and this is why off the air I said it's Biden-DNC plus the dark money network. For us, it's Trump-RNC plus the posse and the volunteers. The mega base.
The great equalizer is our grassroots army. The people who are willing to put sweat equity into this election to invest the time to make sure that Donald Trump wins, to make sure that the House repains Republican, to make sure that we take over the Senate to ensure a Trump victory so he is sworn in on January 20, 2025. That is really the seminal date that all we do is count back from to understand how the process and the different stages are going to happen.
But our grassroots posse army is going to be the difference maker in this election. They can't control you. You're going to be professional, polite, and firm.
You're not going to be pushed around, but you're going to be eyes and ears on the process, and you are going to report up. Once again, go to TrumpForce47. Click the GOTV to get out the vote operations, but make sure you click Poll Watcher so that we can get you.
Make sure that you have the training about the different laws and rules in your state. You understand what to do and what not to do, and become one of the most important players in this election.
BANNON: Talk to me about, and Charlie's going to be up in a minute, but Swamp the Vote, because as President Trump said yesterday, he's always been paper ballot, game day voting, but he's dealing with the realities of what's happened.
His new mantra is too big to rig. How do we get there on Swamp the Vote?
MCGINLEY: Basically, what we want to do is we want to make sure that everybody finds the voting method that works best for them. If you're an Election Day voter, vote on Election Day, but if you have the opportunity to vote early, please do it.
One of the reasons that you need to vote early if you're able to, whether it's in person or even by absentee, is that we know that you have voted, and now we don't have to spend money chasing you. That's bank the vote.
BANNON: He talks about ballot chasing.
You're saying you save the opportunity costs and the out-of-pocket costs if you do it early.
MCGINLEY: You take a wide swath of voters that you're going to go after, the low propensity, low information voters that you really know are going to make the difference in this election, and as they vote early, now all of a sudden the universe of voters you're chasing begins to shrink, and you can focus your resources to make sure that you can pull it across the finish line so that it's outside the margin.
BANNON: On Trump Force, give me that again.
On Trump Force 47, you have all these different tabs. Yeah. If you want to get involved in the poll watching, you hit the poll watching tab.
MCGINLEY: You hit the poll watching button, and we need it. We need it in the battleground states, and frankly, we need it across the country because non-presidential battleground states are going to have competitive House and Senate elections. Big town, down ballot.
BANNON: Let's continue on with Bill McGinley. What does this mean? You say it's at grassroots. We've got Trump Force 47, and a lot of the groups have been training people who are going to come up underneath that.
You've got Swamp the Vote, which is this thing for, as Trump said yesterday, too big to rig, right? That's what he wants to do. How does that position us against, you just gave me 12 killers, $2 billion of dark money, evil people like Soros and these other overseas billionaires in back of it. How can the posse match up through this system? Where's the fight going to be? What do you want people to do?
MCGINLEY: I want people to register with the Republican Party at trumpforce47.com. I want them to get more detailed information to the RNC if you're in one of the presidential battleground states at protectthevote.com. I want you to go to swampthevote.com so that we can figure out the best way for you to vote.
This is going to be an incredible grassroots movement that we're trying to build here as we build toward November 5. It is going to be the grassroots that makes the difference in this election.
BANNON: How's that going to be so? They've got $2 billion. They're smart as operatives.
Infrastructure, it's like the pod people. They just reinflate it and it's ready to go. We've talked about this before.
The most powerful force in politics are the volunteers, the people who are willing to- Why is that? Some people say you got to have paid doorknockers, not volunteer. You guys, La Savita and you guys have the exact opposite theory of the case. Yeah.
MCGINLEY: If you are hearing from somebody who you're familiar with, family member, neighbor, friend, you are going to get a better reception than if you're a paid doorknocker, if you're a paid telephone solicitor or somebody like that who doesn't understand the individual whose home you're visiting, whose home you're calling. Basically, that sort of connective tissue is going to make the difference in pulling us across the finish line. Really, what we should be doing and what I'd like to do is try and challenge everybody, try and find 10 people to sign up on these websites today.
Register for President Trump. These are all people who are going to be fighting for-
BANNON: You want people to come and bring 10 other people with them? 10 other people. Be the force multiplier we know you are.
Get your inner circle, prove it today. Let's go sign up and bring 10 other people with you.
Because part of this canvassing is just person to person communications, right? Correct. And this is kind of a lesson taken from Obama that was so powerful for him, that the best ambassador you can have for President Trump is yourself. And your passion and your knowledge of the issues.
MCGINLEY: Yeah, and the presidential election essentially gets broken down into precincts in 25 counties, the swing states that we have to carry. And you know that the Democrats have been thinking about this as well, because when the Biden campaign finally announced itself last year, one of the things they were touting was some sort of new tech where people could make some sort of video explaining why they supported Biden that they could then send to their friends and family. Because it's a familiar voice.
Now, the question is, how many of those videos aged well? Probably not many. Because a lot of the people who may have sent it, as we are seeing now after with all this lawfare and everything else that's happening, they are starting to come over to President Trump. And we need to capture this momentum and we need to build on it going into November 5. You're a savvy analyst of polls.
BANNON: You agree with my theory of the case that we've got it as of today in our momentum. But it doesn't mean if we don't execute, they're either going to steal it or just steamroll us with what this apparatus they've got. Correct.
That we have to have a massive show of force, all hands on deck, all hands on deck. Bill McGinley. This is all about this is going to come down, folks, to foreign money and in Marxist left wing Democrats loaded with cash.
It's going to come down at the end of the day. Although President Trump's done a tremendous and a small dollar, it's going to come down to this audience, the rest of MAGA, the deplorables and putting their shoulder to the wheel. Right.
MCGINLEY: I mean, this is the defining moment in American history. Yes. Remember, these billionaire donors can write a check, but they can only vote once.
The important thing about the posse and this volunteer army that needs to be built is that they are going to be able to be the force multipliers that deliver the victory for Donald John Trump. And that's what we really need to focus on. If you really want to know what somebody cares about, if you really want to know what is a priority in their life, look where they devote their time.
They're going to devote it to their family, to their work, to their friends. And they need to devote it to this campaign and volunteer at whatever time you can give to do whatever you can, whether it's G.O.T.V., calling your neighbors and friends, do it. But if you can be a poll watcher, please sign up and do it.
TrumpForce47.com.
BANNON: TrumpForce47.com for that. And then this whole thing about the voting techniques, go to SwampTheVote.com. I need everybody to go to their day, check it out. Bill's going to join me tomorrow because I want to go back through the structure.
You know, we talk about strategy and structure all the time. A lot of strategy comes off structure. And these people, as evil as they are, as demonic they are, they are very smart and very cunning, right? They don't know America.
In fact, they hate America, particularly they hate traditional America, and they want to destroy it. And they're in the process of destroying it. We have to stop them.
You're in the way of it. Do you have social media? Twitter @McGinleyWJ.