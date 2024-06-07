RealClearPolitics: New Polls Show Trump and Biden Tied in Virginia, May Jobs Report, Trump Fundraiser in San Francisco, Biden's Hunter Strategy

Friday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan discuss the Department of Labor's May jobs report, new polls showing Trump and Biden tied in Virginia, where Biden won by more than 10 points in 2020, more about President Biden’s commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day during a visit to France, and a Trump campaign fundraising event in San Francisco hosted this week by venture capitalist David Sacks.
Next, Tom Bevan hosts RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann to discuss the Biden campaign's strategy for handling the ongoing Hunter Biden trial.
Finally, Carl talks with RCP reporter Adeline Von Drehle about Donald Trump joining TikTok and how politicians are embracing social media.