RealClearPolitics: Biden Commemorates D-Day, 'Laptop From Hell' at Hunter Biden Trial, Trump Trial Delays, 49 Ways To Fix the World

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan talk about how President Biden's speech this morning marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion compares to former presidents, the appearance of the infamous "laptop from hell" this week at the trial of Hunter Biden, and whether delaying Donald Trump's other criminal trials until after the election helps or hurts his campaign.
Next, Carl Cannon speaks with John J. Waters, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and the author of "River City One," about the D-Day anniversary, and Andrew Walworth chats with former New York Times editor Thom Shanker about his new piece published by RealClearPolitics: "Forty-Nine Ways To Fix the World (Hint: Start Locally)"