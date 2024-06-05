Rogan: It's Scary How Many Democrats Are Willing To Set These Precedents To Go After Trump

TONY HINCHCLIFFE: I think Trump just puts the fear of God into these people [leading China and Russia] a little bit. I think he puts the fear of God into them because they play by the rules. They read our news. If they glance at our news, it looks like we have a crazy president. So they're like, "Oh, let's wait a bit." That's honestly how I feel. I think that by glancing at our weird propaganda, that we're being fed, they're like, "This guy's kind of crazy, according to them. So, let's wait." I mean, why did Putin wait to invade Ukraine until poopy pants Jenkins was president?



JOE ROGAN: If I was going to do anything, I'd do it right now. It just seems like everything's so chaotic.



TONY HINCHCLIFFE: We've got no border. We're giving money to whoever wants it, to already rich countries.



JOE ROGAN: We've got men who are the first female admiral. We have so much chaos. It's so kooky. It's just so kooky. Isn't it crazy? It's kooky, and it seems like they're just leaning into it like there's no course correction at all. Just leaning into the kooky.



Fun times -- for comedy. Oh, my goodness. We have so much stuff to talk about, stuff that you would have to manufacture something that bizarre for people to accept at any other time in history.



So weird. It really is, like the whole country is hypnotized, and I just think this is a perfect storm of things that are happening all at the same time. With AI emerging, China and Russia are becoming buddies, we're being run by a dead man. They're trying to stop this other guy from even running, and they're exposing how corrupt the democracy is. They're exposing how corrupt the system is just by charging this guy with 34 felonies for paying off a lady he had sex with. Like, what?



The way it was written, the way it was put in a ledger, it's basically, in most situations, it would have been considered a misdemeanor, but they turned it into a felony. They trumped it up.



They trumped it up -- no pun intended.



And then he signed like 34 different checks so there are 34 different counts. The whole thing's crazy. First of all, how cheap, he'll pay her in installments. "Don't give her all the money. Give her a little taste. Keep her on the hook."



...



The whole deal was that she couldn't talk if she got the money, but obviously, that didn't work out. She got the money and still talked.



Like, if you have the backing of the political party, it doesn't matter, especially the party that's in charge.



What's scary is how many Democrats are willing to allow this kind of stuff to happen. A lot of them are aware of it. There was this one lady that went viral, and she was talking about it, and she was saying, "You have to understand, I'm not a Trump supporter. I don't like Trump, but this is really dangerous for democracy. Nobody can justify this, and nobody could say this guy should be in jail for this. This doesn't make any sense."



And especially if you wanted to look at past presidents with the same scrutiny. There are so many instances of things that you could go after. This is one of the things Obama said when he got into office. They were talking about George Bush and Dick Cheney being charged with war crimes. And he was saying, "We're not going to look to the past; we're going to look towards the future. We're not going to prosecute anybody."



Imagine if, when Obama got into office, he decided to prosecute Dick Cheney and George Bush for crimes against humanity. Oh, my God. Do you know how crazy that would be? You know how divided the country would be then? Well, that's the same thing kind of taking place now on a lesser scale, obviously, because it's not a war crime you're charging someone with, but you could. You could charge Trump with war crimes. You could find some things that he did, especially with bombings. Even what Obama did -- during the administration, they dropped a drone on a US citizen. No trial, no nothing. Boom.



TONY HINCHCLIFFE: Trump didn't even go for Obama. He didn't go for Hillary. He could have. He could have tried them for things.



JOE ROGAN: Well, especially Hillary, especially with the whole email thing, the deleting the emails.



TONY HINCHCLIFFE: And supposedly Trump's the crazy one. Trump's the loose cannon.



JOE ROGAN: They're all crazy. That's what they don't want you to know. It's like sluts that are always talking bad about other girls for being sluts. You know, it's what people do. It's a thing that people do. "That's not me. I'm not like that." It's just a weird thing that people do, and people form teams, and they justify why they should use any means necessary to silence the other people on the other team, the opposition.



They don't even realize they're setting a precedent, and when this guy gets in office or another guy gets in office that's a Republican, you've got real problems now, kids. If the elections are real, that's how it usually goes. It usually goes one side wins, and they're like, "This sucks. Let's try the other way." The other guy wins, and they're like, "Huh? This is BS. Let's try the other way." This is what we've done in this country over and over and over again. We go Clinton to Bush, Bush to Obama. It's what we do. We always do it this way.



If you change the way people are allowed to go after political candidates, and you change the way you're allowed to silence and imprison your candidates, then we're like Mexico. We're just not assassinating people yet. We're like a third-world country. We're like a banana republic. We're letting things other than the will of the people and what's best for the people be what's running the thing. We're letting the thing be run by the people that are in power, that are corrupt, that want to keep the power.



Because it's not just Biden. Biden is barely there, right? It's all the people that are working there. You gotta understand, he has this huge team behind him. They don't want to leave. What, get on LinkedIn? Get on LinkedIn and try to get a new job? Start sending out your resume?



"Yeah, I workeed for the worst administration ever." "I was one of the people."



I mean, the one thing you can do is get a job as a political commentator on TV. You'll get one of those jobs, like if you're a White House press secretary. Huckabee, isn't she like a governor now? Yeah. I think Arkansas or something. That's a good one to start with. You want to run the world, start with Arkansas.

