RealClearPolitics: Tuesday Primary Results, Trump's List of Running Mates Narrows, AG Garland Testifies, Biden "Shows Signs of Slipping"

Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon discuss the results from primary elections Tuesday in New Jersey, Montana, Iowa, and New Mexico and the fallout from Attorney General Merrick Garland's five-hour testimony yesterday before the House Judiciary Committee.
They also talk about an article today in The Wall Street Journal headlined "Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping", and reports that the list of potential running mates for Donald Trump is getting shorter.
Next, Tom Bevan talks to RCP senior elections analyst Sean Trende about the long-term implications of the Trump conviction and Andrew Walworth talks to Bree Davies and Paul Karolyi of City Cast Denver, the hosts of "Lauren Boebert Can’t Lose," a limited series podcast exploring the life and political career of the Colorado Republican Congresswoman.