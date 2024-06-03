Wegmann: Trump Conviction Makes 2024 a Referendum on the American Political System Itself

RCP White House reporter Phil Wegmann commented on President Biden's and Donald Trump's reactions to the former president's conviction in the case of New York vs. Donald Trump
on Friday's edition of the RealClearPolitics radio show.
"The fact that President Biden made a statement
about the conviction of former President Donald Trump is in and of itself newsworthy because we're in this new chapter of history where since this is unprecedented, since this has never happened before, everything is newsworthy," Wegmann said.
"President Biden defended the verdict and argued that this was commonplace, that this was the system working as it should. He really set the stage for the coming debate, which is not just a referendum on Trump versus Biden, but a referendum on the political system itself," Wegmann explained.
"You saw Biden saying that it was irresponsible to say that this outcome was rigged. I think that that is going to be a central question as we move forward toward November. Is the system working as intended?"
"Earlier in the day, the former president made remarks at Trump Tower
and he argued that the Biden family was behind all of this," he continued. "The Trump campaign has regularly pointed out that one of the lawyers on Alvin Bragg's team was formerly employed by the Department of Justice, that he had left to go join the Bragg prosecution."
"They pointed out that the daughter of Judge Merchan is a Democratic fundraiser. They've really done everything they can to tie this to the current president."
"What I found most newsworthy from that press conference is not what President Biden said. It was actually the non-answer he gave
when his remarks wrapped. A reporter shouted that Trump claimed he was a political prisoner and claimed that Biden was behind all of this. And as President Biden was walking towards the door, he stopped, looked over his shoulder and smirked, almost to say, 'Are you kidding me?'"
"The Biden White House knows Republicans believe he's responsible for this. And the Biden campaign knows Trump and Republicans are going to be arguing nonstop, trying to make an appeal to independents, that this very much is lawfare and it's, you know, one regime putting their rival in prison," Wegmann said.