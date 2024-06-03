Back to Videos

RealClearPolitics: Reactions to Trump Conviction, Fauci Testifies on the Hill, Politics Surround Hunter Biden Trial, Why Party Platforms Matter

|
Posted By RCP Radio
On Date June 3, 2024
Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon discuss the most recent polls showing how voters are reacting to Donald Trump's conviction and the political impact of the trial of Hunter Biden on federal gun charges.

They also discuss Dr. Anthony Fauci's appearance Monday before the House Select Subcommittee on COVID-19 in a hearing on the origins and consequences of the pandemic.

Next, RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann talks to Michael Kripchak, the Democrat running in the special election in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District. The election will be held on June 11 and the winner will serve the remainder of the term. The seat has been vacant since January when former representative Bill Johnson, a Republican, resigned to become the president of Youngstown State University.


Finally, Carl Cannon talks to historian Tevi Troy about the importance of party platforms ahead of this summer's Democratic and Republican conventions.
Recommended
Dr. Anthony Fauci: \
Dr. Anthony Fauci: "The NIH Did Not Fund Gain-of-Function Research At The Wuhan Institute Of Virology" June 03, 2024

Dr. Anthony Fauci denied claims made by leading Republicans, including Sen. Rand Paul and former President Donald Trump, and academics such as Jeffrey Sachs that he and the National Institutes of Health facilitated and then covered up "gain-of-function" viral research that could have led to the...

Turley: Supreme Court Will Likely Overturn Trump Conviction, But Not Before The Election
Turley: Supreme Court Will Likely Overturn Trump Conviction, But Not Before The Election June 03, 2024

GWU law professor Jonathan Turley told FOX News on Monday that he expects the Supreme Court to overturn the conviction in New York vs. Donald Trump eventually: JONATHAN TURLEY: Few people outside of Manhattan have a lot of faith in the New York system right now, so far president Trump may have...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2024 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site