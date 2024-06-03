RealClearPolitics: Reactions to Trump Conviction, Fauci Testifies on the Hill, Politics Surround Hunter Biden Trial, Why Party Platforms Matter

Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show, Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon discuss the most recent polls showing how voters are reacting to Donald Trump's conviction and the political impact of the trial of Hunter Biden on federal gun charges.
They also discuss Dr. Anthony Fauci's appearance Monday before the House Select Subcommittee on COVID-19 in a hearing on the origins and consequences of the pandemic.
Next, RCP White House correspondent Phil Wegmann talks to Michael Kripchak, the Democrat running in the special election in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District. The election will be held on June 11 and the winner will serve the remainder of the term. The seat has been vacant since January when former representative Bill Johnson, a Republican, resigned to become the president of Youngstown State University.
Finally, Carl Cannon talks to historian Tevi Troy about the importance of party platforms ahead of this summer's Democratic and Republican conventions.