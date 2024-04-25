RealClearPolitics: Politics of Today's GDP Numbers, New Respect for Speaker Johnson, America's Falling Birth Rate

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124, M-F at 6:00 pm EDT), Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon discuss the political impact of the latest GDP numbers, whether "stagflation" is back, and the meaning of new Census Bureau statistics on America’s falling birthrate, which is the lowest since the 1930s.
They also talk about the "strange new respect" that House Speaker Mike Johnson is receiving in Washington and a new poll that reveals America's changing views on the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.
Next, Andrew Walworth and RCP National Correspondent Susan Crabtree discuss her exclusive reporting on Monday's bizarre incident involving Vice President Harris’s Secret Service detail and unrest on college campuses.
Finally, Tom Bevan talks to RCP reporter Adeline Von Drehle about the future of "No Labels."