Jesse Watters: Media Buried The Truth About Dexter Reed Police Shooting

WATTERS: It's an election year and Joe Biden is in trouble.



One reason why, Donald Trump is attracting Blacks.



Yesterday at Chick-Fil-A, it was all love.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't care what the media tells you Mr. Trump, we support you.



TRUMP: We love you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Okay --



TRUMP: Come here. Let me give you a hug.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Please.



(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: Wow. That's so nice. Thank you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you. I'll tell my mama, I made it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: The media knows which way the wind is blowing, so they're trying to stir things up. The George Floyd death and the riots that followed energized the base and kept the Black vote in the Democrat column.



And now the media is trying to run it back, but we caught them. Three weeks ago, Dexter Reed out of Chicago shot by police during a traffic stop. He is Black, a hundred shots were fired. Here's the family.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why does the police keep doing this to young Black African men? If he was supposed to be pulled over for a traffic stop, why did they have four guns pointed at him? He was scared.



BANKS: He had just bought his new car three days before that and he was just riding around in his car.



He said "Mom, I'm going for a ride." And they killed him. They killed him. Thank you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Reed's family is upset and we're so sorry. There's nothing like losing a child. But they're not telling you the truth.



Dexter Reed opened fire on police. After he was pulled over, he shot at police first and they returned fire. His gun was recovered and he'd emptied his clip.



We'll show you the video in a second. But look at these headlines. Seatbelt violation ends with Black man dead on Chicago street after cops fired nearly 100 bullets.



Police fired 96 shots in 41 seconds killing Black man during traffic stop.



Deadly Chicago traffic stop where police fired 96 shots raises serious questions about use of force.



Not one of those headlines tells you that Reed is the one who started the shootout.



The media is looking for another George Floyd to divide and conquer with and the Chicago Mayor is in on it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON (D), CHICAGO: As mayor and as a father raising a family including two Black boys on the west side of Chicago. I'm personally devastated to see yet another young Black man lose his life during an interaction with the police.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: An interaction with the police. He opened fire on police and police did what they're trained to do, return fire until the threat to their lives and to the lives of their fellow officers is neutralized.



What the media won't tell you is the Dexter Reed didn't want to go back to prison because he was awaiting trial on gun charges. He'd also just been arrested for shoplifting.



Viewer warning: This is the bodycam footage of the shooting and it shows a very different story than what the media is presenting.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OFFICER: Roll the windows down. Roll the window down.



What are you doing?



OFFICER: Roll this one down.



OFFICER: Roll that one down, too. Okay, don't roll the window up. Do not roll the window up.



Do not roll the window up.



(Bleep).



Unlock the doors now.



(bleep)



Unlock the doors now.



Unlock the doors now.



Open the door now. Open the door now. Open the door now.



(GUNSHOTS)



OFFICER: Shots fired. Shots fired.



(GUNSHOTS)



(Bleep).



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: All Reed had to do was comply. Roll down the window. Catch another gun charge, serve time, stay alive. But he tried to murder a police officer in cold blood just to stay out of jail.



Eleven shots were fired by Reed he only stopped shooting because he ran out of ammo.



Now knowing all of that, this is how CNN described the incident.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Chicago Police firing 96 shots in 41 seconds at one man in a deadly traffic stop last month that killed 26-year-old, Dexter Reed.



Newly released bodycam video shows what led to this all. Police say they pulled Reed over for not wearing a seatbelt. When officers approached his SUV, the situation quickly escalated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Well why did it escalate, Jake? Police shootings can be complicated, we know. But this wasn't.



Are police supposed to just allow themselves to be shot at and then let the shooter drive away?



The media also won't tell you this. Some of those officers were Black, the one who got shot was Black. And trust me, this won't be the first time between now and November that the media tries to pull something like this. Stay alert.

FOX News host Jesse Watters examined the media coverage of the police shooting of Dexter Reed on Thursday.