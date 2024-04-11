Back to Videos

RealClearPolitics: Inflation Politics in 2024, New Florida Polls, Nebraska Considers Changing Electoral Vote Rules

Posted By RCP Video
On Date April 11, 2024
Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124), Tom Bevan, Carl Cannon, and Andrew Walworth talk about the impact of inflation on the 2024 election campaign, Nebraska considering changing its electoral vote counting scheme to winner-take-all, new poll numbers in the swing state of Florida, and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan running for Senate.


Next, Andrew Walworth speaks with Scott Hodge, author of "Taxocracy: What You Don’t Know About Taxes and How They Rule Your Daily Life" and Carl Cannon speaks with RCP correspondent Susan Crabtree about the GOP's fundraising platform, "WinRed."
