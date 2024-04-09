Mark Levin on Nebraska: Republicans Have Something To Do Rather Than Wring Our Hands And Whine

MARK LEVIN: This election could be decided by 1 electoral vote, and that one electoral vote may be in Nebraska. And you might be saying to yourself, what's the province?



Republican state. Ed Kilgore, writing at the Intelligencer points out, it's a little-known fact that states are free to allocate their presidential electoral votes as they wish so long as they respect 1 person, 1 vote principles. 48 states have chosen to stick with the traditional statewide winner-take-all approach. But 2, Maine since 1972, and Nebraska since 1996, they give an electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district, with the statewide winner picking up 2 more. Notice the hardcore Democrat states never commit electoral suicide like this.



Typically, Maine has been a blue state in Nebraska, a red one. So there wasn't a whole lot of fear that these eccentric jurisdictions would affect the outcome of a presidential election. But in recent memory, their systems have mattered. Democratic presidential candidates have carried Nebraska's Obama-based second congressional district in o eight and 2020. Republican presidential candidates, actually the same candidate, have won Maine's rural second congressional district in 2016 and 2020.



So the symmetry of these two states with their single competitive Congressional district is representative sort of standoff. Former President Donald Trump and Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen are calling on the state's legislature to change the way Nebraska doles out that electoral college vote, that is to get it back to winner-take-all all. But despite the pressure from Republican heavy hitters, the push could fall short as the legislator legislature draws close to a close after previously introduced bills languish unnoticed before the sudden rush of attention. Alright. This is where this audience makes a difference and others do not, America.



You know, Maine does what Maine does, but Nebraska has the same bizarre system. They assign an electoral vote to each of their congressional districts, each of the 2. One of them is a Democrat district in Omaha, and yet the Republican always wins a significant majority in Nebraska. So it's set up in a way that the Republicans lose an electoral college vote. Vote, and so there's a movement afoot to fix that.



So when Donald Trump wins Nebraska, he's not assigned one electoral vote and Biden one electoral vote. Notice none of the dark blue states do that because it's stupid. Notice none of the other red states do what Maine has done because it's stupid. But it was done about 30 years ago, so it's time to fix it. The problem is you do have some footdraggers in the Republican Party.



I know it seems insane. And time for the legislature's running out. So what do you do? Well, the governor needs to call a special session, emergency session of legislature and get this legislation passed. You know, damn well, if there was a Democrat running the show under these circumstances, they do whatever they have to do.



And so I wanna encourage you, my fellow patriots, that for once, we have something that we can do rather than wring our hands and whine. And I'm gonna look for more and more opportunities like this as well. I want you to get engaged. You can even sit at your chair. You don't have to even move.



I want you to get engaged. And here's what I want you to do. The governor's office is closed today. It's in Nebraska. I'm gonna hand you his number as well as the link to his office and that contact information as well.



But there are other ways if you go to the link on the website. And, again, we will post them, but I wanna tell you what they are. And, again, we need a mass Levin surge tomorrow. If you're calling by phone tonight, if you're using the link to the website of the governor's office to politely and civilly urge him, governor, governor, you need to call special session of legislature and change the way the electoral votes are assigned in Nebraska. Winner should take all, and encourage him to do it.



Encourage him to do it. Here's the number. Again, I'll post it so you don't have to memorize it. 402-471-2244.



It'll be on all our social platforms. As well as you can go to the to the site, the link of the governor, governor.nebraska.gov.



Governor.nebraska.gov. It's Governor Jim Pillen, P-I-L-L-E-N. And, again, just politely, they need to fix their electoral college count system there. We can't lose this election by 1 electoral college vote, folks. It's just ridiculous that we we seem to do things that are counterintuitive and counterproductive.



Governor.nebraska.govgov. It's Governor Jim Pillen, P-I-L-L-E-N. And, again, just politely, they need to fix their electoral college count system there. We can't lose this election by 1 electoral college vote, folks. It's just ridiculous that we we seem to do things that are counterintuitive and counterproductive.



As I say, only 2 states do this. One of them is Maine. Maine could be problematic. Sometimes we win it, sometimes we don't. But Nebraska, we win.



And we're handing 1 of the electoral college votes to the Democrats every time. That's just stupid. There's really no rationale for this. That's not populism. Talking about a presidential election, not a Congressional election here.



And so you count the votes of the state and the people of the state decide, not the people of excuse me, of Omaha. They can participate like everybody else, but they shouldn't be able to throw presidential election in one direction or another because they support a Democrat. So, again, I wanna encourage you to do that.



And I wanna encourage you to do that. So this is an official second Levin surge tonight. The first one is to go to tedcruz.org, and please do whatever you can to help the Senator. He is a leading light in the United States Senate. If he's replaced by one of these left-wing, you know, Senate Democrats who goes along with the most extremist types from the state of Texas. That'll be a complete disaster in lieu of Ted Cruz. Complete disaster.



And then we need Nebraska. We need Nebraska to get back in line with the rest of us, with the rest of our states, and stop handing an electoral college to the Democrats. Electoral College votes are not supposed to be handed out to cities. States get them. It's the vote of the states, not the vote of pieces of the states. We should be winning in significant numbers in Nebraska and handing 1 electoral college vote to Biden. It's just ridiculous.



So encourage you again tonight if you wanna use the link, but certainly tomorrow with the call or the link if they unplug the phone again to contact the governor's office.



The number again as I pull it up here. Let's see here. 402-471-2244. 402-471-2244. Or you can go to the website.



Again, all this stuff will be on my social sites. You can go to the website... That's governor.nebraska.gov,gov. Governor.nebraska.gov.

