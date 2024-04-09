Carl Cannon: The Moderate Position on Abortion in 2024 Is To Make It a States’ Rights Issue

RCP Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon and co-founder Tom Bevan discuss Donald Trump's newly clarified position
on abortion rights with Andrew Walworth on Monday's edition of the RealClearPolitics radio show
.
In a four-minute video statement that drew criticism from both sides on Monday
, Trump said states should decide abortion policies for themselves without federal interference.
"Obviously, Democrats want this entire election to turn on the issue of abortion," Tom Bevan said. "They had success pushing abortion as an issue in 2022 and it was Trump's Supreme Court justices that issued the Dobbs
decision which sent Roe
back to the states... We'll see whether Trump has found a position that is going to hold his coalition together and also do enough to placate some of the moderates who are looking at the abortion issue and thinking the Republicans are outside the mainstream."
Carl Cannon explained: "The Democratic Party is on the record for wanting to have no limits whatsoever for any reason for abortion, at any time during the pregnancy. It's a rather absolute position that it's just between a woman and her conscience, or a woman and her doctor, and that's it, period, full stop... What the former president has done here is try to put himself in the middle."
"This is now the moderate position, by the way, on abortion -- that it's a states' rights issue," Cannon said. "Donald Trump was also attacked by the right-to-life people this morning. They said a baby has a right to live. 'This is a grave disappointment to us,' they said. And he was attacked by the Washington Post, who criticized his 'fuzzy language.' He didn't really give his own decisive view on when he thinks abortion ought to be."
"Trump's view is he doesn't have to do that, that this country is going to end up with different abortion laws in different states. And that actually is the way the American people want it to be. It's not the way the Democratic National Committee wants it to be, though," Cannon added.
Tom Bevan added: "The [Democratic] stock answer has been, as we've heard Gavin Newsom say and Whoopi Goldberg said on 'The View' this morning
, that this is between you and your doctor and your God, or whatever and there should be no restrictions, no limitations, nothing. If you feel that you need an abortion at 30 weeks, that's up to you and that should be allowed. Now, that is not a mainstream position. It simply isn't. And Democrats know that, which is why they're having trouble putting a marker down in terms of how many weeks, when this would be acceptable, when it would be unacceptable. I think that's part of how this debate is going to play out."