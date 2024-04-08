Charlie Kirk: Making Nebraska Winner-Take-All Unlocks The West For Trump

CHARLIE KIRK: So it's really simple. The current electoral map shows that it is possible for Biden to take the electoral votes from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin. Our plan is to not have that be the case. But as you well know in military strategy and in business, you have to have back-up plans. You have to have insurance plans. And there is no reason whatsoever why we would hand Joe Biden 270 electoral votes if he is able, for whatever reason, to sneak by and get Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan. Who knows, they are crooked states.



If we are able to get Nebraska to become winner-take-all and no longer do this goofy system where they have one electoral vote for the liberal city of Omaha. Joe Biden would then not be able to get to 270 electoral votes, it would end in a 269 tie and it would go to the House of Representatives and Donald Trump will become president of the United States. But this is a clear action item.



And you saw the article this morning, Steve, you sent it to me. TheHill.com, Biden strategists believe the entire path to victory for Biden is through the blue wall -- Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. That is not the case if we are able to get Nebraska to get this together and go to winner-take-all.



BANNON: The reason I sent it is they assume they have that electoral vote. That is the working assumption of these guys. This is why what you are doing is the Lord's work, brother.



KIRK: Well, thank you. It's one of the most important projects I've ever embarked on and I've done some big stuff and we've worked together on some big things, Steve. But just looking at how they have reacted to this in the last week is confirmation. They are spending ads now in Nebraska, they are dispatching Democratic activists and loyalists. MSNBC is in outrage, The New York Times and all of that. So what is my task and what is my purpose? It is to get the governor of Nebraska, Governor Pillen, who has been excellent on this. He sent out a great press release to act and to call a special session. For many reasons I don't want to get into right now the legislature was not able to get their act together last week. Fine. Special session. We have the votes if a special session is called to get this done. It will take some work to get over the filibuster but the same way that we have the will to win Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. When we got rid of the filibuster, Trump said get rid of that filibuster, we got 3 excellent Supreme Court Justices because of it. We'll have to do that in Nebraska but that is step 2.



Phase one is the governor of Nebraska, who has been terrific on this, Governor Pillen, has to call a special session. This is a call to action for the entire War Room posse, not just Nebraska. All across the country to contact the governor of Nebraska and say call a special session to go to winner-take-all. The easiest way to do that is not call, I think they have the phones off the hooks, go to governor.nebraska.gov and you can fill out a form to email their office directly.



And I want to shout out to your amazing Nevada patriots. You have a huge following in Nevada. What this does is this makes Nevada an electoral swing state. Without this, the map for Nevada, it just makes it kind of a forgotten state.



This unlocks the west. I know that might be hard for some people to understand. Like what do you mean? It's a math game. You have to get to 270 electoral votes. There is 538 total electoral votes. We don't really get to choose the map. They do this goofy thing with the census where they count illegals. Okay. However, if you are able to get Nebraska fixed the way the map, the way that God has put this in front of us is if the deep-red state of Nebraska can fix the map, open up the west, and deprive Joe Biden of another term if the worse-case scenario happens.



They've said that Biden is feeling bearish on Arizona and Georgia and he should with the work the posse has been putting in there. And they are feeling bearish on Nevada. So this is kind of a battleground deal right now in Omaha.

