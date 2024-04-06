Bhattacharya: CDC Should Never Have Been Exaggerating The Risks Of COVID-19

JOHN SOLOMON, JUST THE NEWS: A few days ago you received the Samizdat award at the RealClearFoundation for your courage in fighting for free speech and holding your ground so the American people would be better informed. You haven't stopped in that mission. You don't rest on your laurels. I know you're working on a very important new project to make sure that we get the next pandemic right. First off, congratulations on the award. What's next in this project?



DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA: So I think what needs to happen is we need a thorough examination of what went wrong during the pandemic and then a reform plan for all the federal agencies that deal with pandemic response and this includes the CDC, the FDA, and the NIH. There is of course the looming World Health Organization treaty which hasn't really gotten an honest evaluation by the American public as of yet.



So what I am working on is a reform plan that whoever gets elected president I think will want a reform plan done to understand how best to reform the agencies that failed so badly during the pandemic so they do better in the next one. Remove Pharma influence from the FDA, for instance. The CDC needs to be driven more by science than by politics. And as far as the NIH is concerned, end the support for dangerous research like the gain-of-function research that we have seen.



And come to terms with the fact that they worked to destroy the reputations of dissident scientists during the pandemic. The head of the NIH actually called me a "fringe epidemiologist" in the middle of the pandemic. The NIH is supposed to be supporting science, not destroying reputations. So reestablish the NIH as an honest scientific broker as opposed to the destructive force it was during the pandemic...



BHATTACHARYA: What the CDC and FDA should have been doing all along is be absolutely honest with the American people that this was a risk, that there were risks of new side effects that they would have identified and then do everything they could to take care of the people that were harmed. Instead, they gaslit people who were actually vaccine-injured. And now with the new data coming out, there were a lot of people that were vaccine-injured.



I think the right thing to do is just to come clean. They made tremendous mistakes. People lost their livelihoods because they had vaccine mandates that were entirely unnecessary. I'm not particularly alarmed in the sense I don't think there are vast numbers of people that they have identified with the vaccine injuries, but there are enough to be concerned about this and to blithely continue on the way as if nothing bad happened. I think that is a tremendous mistake.

