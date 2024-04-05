Back to Videos

Matt Taibbi: People Need To Know About The Mass Censorship Regime Growing In The U.S.

Posted By Tim Hains
On Date April 5, 2024
Matt Taibbi discusses what he found in "The Twitter Files" at RCP''s first Samizdat Prize award ceremony last month and what the public needs to know about censorship and free speech:


MATT TAIBBI: It was a lot like the journalistic version of the golden ticket in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," to look through the secret files of one of the world's biggest corporations.

The first thing we were looking for actually had to do with Miranda's story, and I thought because of a couple of interviews involving Mark Zuckerberg we would maybe find a few emails from the FBI about that one story. We knew that had been suppressed, and ironically we didn't find a whole lot about Miranda's story, but we did find within days a whole galaxy of things that said, "Flagged by FBI," "Flagged by DHS," "Flagged by HHS," "Flagged By Treasury." We realized there was this huge operation that spanned the entire federal government to pressure not just Twitter, but two dozen at least internet companies to suppress different kinds of information.

There's a journalist here who writes for RealClear, Aaron Maté, where the FBI basically passed a request from the Ukrainian Secret Service to take this guy off Twitter. It was a whole long list of spreadsheets full of requests about all these different journalists, and the scale of it was mind-boggling. That is what unites all three of us, we were all caught up in this story of mass censorship that until very recently was hidden. This has to be out in the open more, people need to know more about it.
