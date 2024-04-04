RealClearPolitics: Journalism at the New York Times, California's New Minimum Wage Law, What Betting Pools Can Tell Us About Elections

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124), Carl Cannon, Tom Bevan, and Andrew Walworth discuss California’s new minimum wage mandate for certain fast food workers, the new polls in Pennsylvania, what political betting pools can tell us about elections, and Carl Cannon's new piece for RealClearPolitics, "The New York Times vs. RealClearPolitics."
Next, Tom Bevan speaks with opinion writer Jill Lawrence about the GOP's appeals to women, and Carl Cannon welcomes Batya Ungar-Sargon, deputy Newsweek editor and author of the new book, "Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America's Men and Women."