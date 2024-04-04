Dr. Scott Atlas: Deborah Birx "Tried To Sabotage" Meeting Between Trump And Top Scientists In August 2020

"8/2020 I had Kulldorff-Harvard, Bhattacharya-Stanford, Meissner-Tufts, Ladapo-UCLA come to answer Pres Qs

Birx 'I won't come'

Me 'if she doesn't know enough, is insecure, that's her; we don't cancel the mtg 2' to optics. Ppl are dying, POTUS has Qs'

Kushner 'ok, 5min'

