Dr. Scott Atlas: Deborah Birx "Tried To Sabotage" Meeting Between Trump And Top Scientists In August 2020

House Oversight Democrats later released a report criticizing the influence Dr. Atlas had on Trump titled: The Atlas Dogma: The Trump Administration's Embrace Of A Dangerous And Discredited Herd Immunity Via Mass Infection Strategy
In this conversation with PragerU CEO Marissa Streit, Dr. Atlas reveals that many Americans may have died because of censorship, dishonesty, and the demonization of medical dissent.
He discusses in this segment how a meeting planned between top doctors and the Trump White House team was almost canceled by political consultants and Dr. Deborah Birx in August 2020:
DR. SCOTT ATLAS: My role as an advisor to the president was to answer his questions and give him the best information that was available. And I thought, "OK, this is very important to get the people doing the research in to answer the president of the United States questions." Not to get him to be persuaded by me, to have him ask his questions to the people doing the research.
So I arranged for five people to come in, including myself, and answer questions and have a discussion with the president in the Oval Office. We arranged that to occur in August of 2020 which is one of the first things I did with the idea that Birx would be able to come because we kept, we arranged it and she couldn't come because of her schedule. So we changed the date so she could come.
And this was all set up. I had Doctor Martin Kulldorff, who was a professor at Harvard Medical School.
I had Jay Bhattacharya, a professor at Stanford Medical School.
I had Cody Meissner, a professor at Tufts in Pediatric Infectious Disease in Boston.
I had Joe Ladapo, a professor in health policy at UCLA.
And I had myself, and we all were organized and we were coming in, and this was all set to have Birx attend also. And then I was called into Jared Kushner's office less than 24 hours before the meeting and I was told the meeting was not on, it's canceled.
First of all, some of these people are already flying to Washington. And I said, "What do you mean it's canceled?"
And they said, "Well, Birx sent an email saying she's uncomfortable, she's not gonna come."
And so I said, "Well, no, that's unacceptable." First of all, the meeting was set to have her come. Second of all, if she doesn't know enough or is so insecure about her knowledge that she can't come. Ok, well, that's too bad. That's an indication of her.
That doesn't mean we cancel the meeting because of the optics of how it would look to have a meeting without Deborah Birx there.
We're there to answer the president's questions.
And, in fact, this is one of the, this is the only time where I, I really thought I was going to quit because they would have canceled that. I thought it was so outrageous.
People are dying. We need to stop people from dying.
The president of the United States has questions.
It's insane to not have the world's best scientists, who are doing the research on the pandemic come in and, and help, because of some optics to the public if Birx can't come.
And so, to Jared's credit, he said, "Ok, we'll have the meeting. You're right. But it'll only be five minutes and it'll be a hello."
"Meet and greet" was the term that it was told to me. And at first, I was like, oh my God. But I said, ok, I mean, that's, let's see how it goes. It's better than nothing.
So we all went, and right before the meeting in the Oval Office, where they originally were going to have an open press Q&A, press release, because you know, not just answering the president's questions is good, but obviously the country was in a state of panic. The news media was saying Trump doesn't listen to The Science. You would think people would want to have their fears allayed and the press would want to publicize that actually great scientists were talking to the president.
But no, the, the people in the PR side, or whatever political consulting, thought this was a bad idea to have other scientists come in and answer the president's questions.
This is in August of 2020.
So anyway, we come in, and I was told five minutes, people are tapping on my shoulder, we're sitting at the Oval Office right in front of the desk of the president and I was told, ok, Scott, you got five minutes.
So the president said, "OJ, Scott, tell us what we're gonna do here."
So I introduced everybody and I said we're here to answer your questions.
And I had previously said to the doctors I had come in, we have no time here, don't go off pontificating about your favorite topic here. Just answer his questions and be truthful, whatever he asks.
And so he started to ask questions, and he went through and asked all the appropriate questions about lockdowns, about school closures, about the risk to children, about hydroxychloroquine, about Sweden, about what's happening with the economic shutdown, et cetera on public health.
And he went through and asked point by point all of the five of us these questions and it went on for 45 minutes. And I kept being tapped on the shoulder saying Scott, you know, wrap it up, we have other things. And I said, OK, but meantime, I'm not gonna interrupt the president of the United States. That's obvious. Secondly, this was important. Third, he was asking great questions and in fact, called in his video maker, and said he was so happy to have what he called "five geniuses" here that he brought in the video, and I narrated a small video and we introduced ourselves on the video.
Of course, that video has been suppressed. There was never a press release. It was viewed as harmful that it was held without Birx. But Birx backed out of it and in fact, tried to sabotage it, I believe. But luckily, we were there.
You can watch the full conversation here: