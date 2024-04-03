RealClearPolitics: When Fighting Disinformation Becomes Censorship, New WSJ Swing State Polls, Wisconsin's "Zuckerbucks" Referendum

Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124), Carl Cannon, Tom Bevan, and Andrew Walworth chat about WSJ's new swing state polls and the results of Wisconsin’s "Zuckerbucks" referendum. They also discuss how the Democratic Party relates to Israel and ask the question: When does fighting disinformation become censorship?
Next, Andrew Walworth talks to presidential historian Tevi Troy about the importance of party platforms and Carl Cannon talks to WSJ columnist William Galston about the danger of making a religion out of politics.