Miranda Devine: 2020 Election Outcome Might Have Been Different If Intel Community Hadn't Lied About Hunter Biden's Laptop

On Date April 3, 2024
New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, one of the winners of the first annual RCP Samizdat Prize for resisting censorship, said at an event last month hosted by RealClearPolitics that if her reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop had not been suppressed in the weeks ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the outcome might have been different.


MIRANDA DEVINE: What we'll see tonight at [President Biden's] State of the Union address is just an exercise in fakery. It's all a mirage. It's all a delusion.

It's the pretense that Joe Biden is not those things that you said he was. It's the pretense that he's Honest Joe, middle-class Joe from Scranton, Pennsylvania, the unifier.

All the things that 80 million Americans supposedly were lulled into believing before the 2020 election, none of that was true.

At the New York Post, we had a little fraction of the truth, which was that [President Biden] was involved in this corrupt, influence-peddling operation with his family. We had a glimpse of that through Hunter Biden's laptop. We published it, and I think if the story had not been censored by social media, Big Tech, the FBI pre-bunking our story, and the CIA's 51 intelligence officials, we now know including serving CIA officers, had not lied about the story and said it was Russian disinformation, I think the outcome of the election might have been quite different.
