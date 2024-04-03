Glenn Greenwald: "60 Minutes" Havana Syndrome Report "Shockingly Deranged," Flagrant Conspiracy Theory

GLENN GREENWALD: On Sunday night, “60 Minutes” ran a segment that I heard about and I watched it this morning, and when I watched it this morning, I said to my colleagues here, “We have to show this.”
It's so shockingly deranged. It's intended to resuscitate a long-debunked conspiracy theory called the Havana Syndrome, which was a claim that arose during the Trump administration that the Russians had somehow developed in secret this like 25th-century technology from the future that allowed them to direct energy waves into the brains of American citizens, specifically diplomats and intelligence officials, stationed in Cuba—to direct energy waves into their brains through their ears causing catastrophic brain injuries.
And the more the media talked about this, the more people deployed overseas began convinced that they had the symptoms because that's how mass psychosis works. That's how social contagion works. The more people claim that they're experiencing something, the more other people will convince themselves that they're also experiencing that. It happens in many, many instances.
Starting back in the Trump administration, NBC News and others started claiming that Russia, as part of this Russia fearmongering campaign, had developed this miraculous weapon and that they were using it to attack the brains of these people. And the more these people heard it in the State Department, in the CIA and overseas, the more people started claiming that they had similar symptoms and even the U.S. government investigated it for years. The obvious idea was, “Oh, Trump is allowing Russia to attack American service members and intelligence officials and State Department officials attacking their brains, and he refused to do anything about it because he's in bed with Russia.” But then even the U.S. government investigated it and found that the whole thing was fiction. There were no brain injuries, that any of these people had experienced, they gave them MRIs and every other exam known to modern science. They concluded that they were creating these symptoms psychosomatically. It began when a couple of State Department officials heard what they said were very strange, high-pitched noises, and they ended up matching it perfectly to the sounds emitted by crickets that were coming to the Caribbean, in Cuba, and from there it just snowballed.
Even the U.S. government has given up on this. The CIA, the FBI, and the State Department all investigated and all concluded that it was a hoax, and yet, “60 Minutes” went back last night as the $60 million needed to get to Ukraine [ to fight Russia], but also as the U.S. intelligence agency is gearing up to demanding greater and greater controls over the Internet in the name of Russian disinformation against the 2024 election, both of those goals require high levels of fear on the part of American citizens when it comes to Russia.
This “60 Minutes” segment, which was in this tone like it had broken some huge story, that they were blowing the lid off of some big cover-up in the United States government—that, in reality, this crazy weapon existed— was broadcast on Sunday night. I watched it. I couldn't believe it as just, even just as propaganda, it is so crazy that it's hard to overstate. I want to show it to you but before I do, I just want to show you the U.S. government's responses. The U.S. Security State is eager to ratchet up fears about Russia. They have no interest in hiding scandals about Russia. They're constantly leaking fearmongering about Russia. And yet even they in response to “60 Minutes” said the following...
The intelligence community would love to blame this on Russia. And even so, they're saying it's extremely unlikely. This does not have anything to do with Russia. But “60 Minutes” has to figure out a way to try and convince people that they should not only be scared of Russia but hate Russia for attacking the United States. And here's what they came up with.
Host: Tonight, we have important developments in our five-year investigation of mysterious brain injuries reported by U.S. national security officials. The injured include White House staff, CIA officers, FBI agents, military officers and their families. Many believe that they were wounded by a secret weapon that fires a high-energy beam of microwaves or ultrasounds. This is our fourth story, and for the first time, we have evidence of who might be responsible.
Oh! Who might be responsible for this secret weapon that has injured the brains of American diplomats and CIA operatives overseas? According to them, the first time we figure out who's to blame, you're never going to guess. And by the way, I hate April Fools jokes. I don't even like to recognize them at the top of the show. And I said, good evening, it's April 1st. You'll notice I didn't even refer to the fact that it's April Fool's. I hate April Fool's jokes. So, this is not an April Fool’s joke, even though it does seem like it should be. Let's listen to the rest there.
Host: Most of the injured have fought for America, often in secret, and they're frustrated that the U.S. government publicly doubts that an adversary is targeting Americans.
(walks on the streets with interviewee)
[…] She spoke with the FBI's permission but wasn't allowed to discuss the cases she was on when she was hit.
(shows video illustrating narrative)
Host (OFF): We have learned from other sources one of those cases involved this Mustang going 110 miles an hour. In 2020, near Key West, Florida, deputies tried to stop the Mustang for speeding. It ran 15 miles until it hit spike strips laid in its path.
(video)
Host (OFF): A search of the car found notes of bank accounts […]
They’ve got bank accounts. Very, very suspicious this speeding car. But this whole thing is supposed to be an explanation for how we know that Russia is to blame for this very secret weapon that injured the brain of this crazy woman who worked for the FBI. And they're saying one of the cases she was assigned to work on was this case of the speeding car, and they stopped the speeding car. And among the papers were notations of bank accounts. And listen to what else.
(Video. “60 Minutes”. Sunday, March 31, 2024)
Host (OFF): And this device that looks like a walkie-talkie can erase the car's computer data, including its GPS record. There was also a Russian passport. What's your first name?
MAN: Vitaly Kovalev was the driver from Saint Petersburg, Russia—not Florida.
(Bodycam footage of man in police car)
Host (OFF): And we don't know why he ran. But what we learned suggests he was a Russian spy. What we see here is bitterly cold fitting.
Again, this is all supposed to be proof that Russia has a secret weapon that it developed that injured that woman's brain. There was nothing in this car that had anything to do with the secret weapon like that. He was speeding. And he kind of like, “I'm Russian,” “I'm Vitaly,” and that's it. And now they're about to show you somebody whose credentials they hype up as some great investigator but he's an operative from Bellingcat. Bellingcat is the outlet that we've reported on many times. It's funded by agencies very closely linked to the CIA and from foreign governments as well. And the U.S. corporate media has decided that Bellingcat is a trustworthy news operation, even though they're funded by the CIA, by agencies very closely linked to the CIA.
This person's name is Christo Grozev. He's really the only supposedly independent expert that they cite. And here you see him from his page at Bellingcat.
What they do always is they have these like exiles or former citizens of countries that hate those countries. So, when they wanted, for example, to fabricate intelligence about Saddam Hussein, they relied on exiles of Iraq, people who hated the Iraqi government and wanted the United States to overthrow it, because that would mean that they would come to power. They have Iranian dissidents as well that the West loves to use because they hate the government in Tehran and want to overthrow it and reinstall the Shah of Iran, the dictator of the United States in the West, implanted and supported for decades. So, they always had these exile communities of people who served as intelligence agents against America's enemies. And they have kind of an ex-Soviet ex-Russian community of which this person is a part and he used to work at Bellingcat, and he's their expert. And listen to his explanation about why it is that we're supposed to now believe that this person is linked to the Russian government and had something to do with this secret weapon.
(Video. “60 Minutes”. Sunday, March 31, 2024)
Christo Grozev: What we see here is bitterly cold fitting. Exactly this formula.
Host: Christo Grozev is a journalist legendary for unmasking Russian plots. In 2020, he uncovered the names of the Russian secret agents who poisoned Vladimir Putin's rival, Alexei Navalny. Grozev is a lead investigator for our collaborator on this story, The Insider, a magazine by Russian exiles. We asked him to […]
So, he's with this outlet of Russian exiles that is devoted to doing everything possible to undermine the Russian government in the West. That's, again, the kind of people who manufacture false intelligence to get the U.S. to overthrow their archenemies in Iraq.
Obviously, these people want the U.S. to do everything possible to undermine the Russian government and he used to work at Bellingcat. He's now their expert to explain, while the U.S. government has said this whole thing is concocted, as to why it is that we're supposed to believe this guy is connected or this whole thing is connected to this 25th-century secret weapon that the Russians have created.
(Video. “60 Minutes”. Sunday, March 31, 2024)
Host: We asked him to Trace Vitaly Kovalev.
Christo Grozev: He studied at the Military Institute. He started radio electronics with a particular focus on the use within the military of microchip electronics. He had all the technology know-how that would be required for somebody to be assisting an operation that requires high technology, and then all of a sudden, after working for two years in a military institute, he gave up and decided to become a chef.
Host: Kovalev immigrated to the U.S. and worked as a chef in New York and Washington, D.C., even appearing at far left in a TV cooking segment. But Kovalev was a Russian military electrical engineer with a top-secret security clearance.
Do you see how these people traffic in the most flagrant conspiracy theories? Imagine if there was some guy who decided to move to Russia, and he used to work for the U.S. military and like maintenance, electronic maintenance or something and they were like, oh, it's completely impossible that somebody, once they're in the U.S. military or the U.S. intelligence, could go to a foreign country and then be somehow uninvolved. This whole thing is based on this conspiracy that because this guy worked as an engineer in the Russian military, it's impossible that he decided to move to the United States and become a chef. He must be an agent for the Russian government. And even if you want to believe that we're still not at the point about any of this has to do with a secret weapon that this chef somehow developed. The U.S. government claims it has the Russians, under extreme intelligence, to the point that we know for sure that it was Vladimir Putin who personally ordered the hacking of the DNC. We know for sure it was Vladimir Putin who personally ordered the killing of Alexei Navalny. We're constantly claiming we know every single thing the Russians are doing, and somehow a guy like this and his colleagues under our noses created some secret weapon that enables the Russians anywhere in the world to direct energy through the ears and to people's brains. A technology that we didn't even know existed. Here's the rest of their explanation.
(Video. “60 Minutes”. Sunday, March 31, 2024)
Host: Can someone like Kovalev simply decide to drop all of that and become a chef?
Christo Grozev: It is not an easy job to just leave that behind. Once you're in the military and you've been trained and the Ministry of Defense is invested in you, you remain at their beck and call for the rest of your life.
Host: We don't know what Kovalev was up to, but our sources say over months he spent 80 hours being interviewed by FBI agent Kerry, who had investigated multiple Russian agents. […] And a year later, when she awoke to the same symptoms in the middle of the night in California…
Before I show you more of her, and this is so… for she was investigating this guy who was speeding, the chef who was speeding, and apparently that's supposed to be the motive for why the Russians decided to attack her brain. She was not on the verge of discovering anything, and even if she were, her knowledge would be institutional knowledge. What benefit would there be to make her have a bunch of headaches because she was investigating this Russian chef who was speeding near Key West in Florida?
I mean, do you see the intricate conspiracy theories they've weaved?
Remember, these are all dependent upon people who work in the government who now have to claim that, like, oh, I started having these weird symptoms in my head, these weird headaches, these debilitating symptoms that no modern science can find. They've had doctors examine all these people. They cannot find anything that is happening inside their brains, any kind of brain dysfunction at all. It says them, claiming that the symptoms they heard on the TV that other people have, that they had themselves.
As you listen to her, I just want to show you that there's this very common dynamic that anyone who's a journalist or any kind of political blogger or writer knows very well, which is that you constantly get emails from people who write very long emails, and they claim that they are the victims of things very similar to this, that they are being attacked by microwaves, they claim they're being gang stalked, they claim that they are being tortured by all sorts of similar devices of this kind, invisible energy devices directed at their brains. And it may be true, but what ends up happening is a lot of people hear about this community of people and they write every journalist almost every week with these really long emails trying to insist you have to uncover this. It’s the biggest story ever! It makes the Snowden story seem minuscule, and they write you long emails about how they're being tortured by these invisible energy waves. They're convinced of it. And the more they hear other people describing it, there's a lot of people who then have difficulty in life, who struggle in life with depression, with all kinds of symptoms, with headaches, and they start saying, oh, I must be getting that as well, I must be one of these people who are targeted.
Then The New York Times wrote a long article on that because The New York Times reporters are among the people whose email inboxes are inundated with them. When I went around the country when I was giving speeches and making appearances as part of the Snowden reporting, it was frequent that people who identify as being in this community of people who are being gang stalked would appear at my events, and when I did book signings at the end or met people, a lot of them were very menacing and, obviously, unwell and unhinged, and they would come up to me and they would say, when are you going to show the part of the Snowden archive about how we are being gang stalked? I mean, it's a community of people who believe this. And they called themselves targeted individuals. They believe that there are these new unknown secret weapons that have been invented by the U.S. government that caused them to feel extreme pain in their brains. And the New York Times wrote an article about this.
Nobody believed him. His family told him to get help. But Timothy Trespas, an out-of-work recording engineer in his early 40s, was sure he was being stalked, and not by just one person, but dozens of them.
He would see the operatives, he said, disguised as ordinary people, lurking around his Midtown Manhattan neighborhood. Sometimes they bumped into him and whispered nonsense into his ear, he said.
“Now you see how it works,” they would say.
At first, Mr. Trespas wondered if it was all in his head. Then he encountered a large community of like-minded people on the internet who call themselves “targeted individuals,” or T.I.s, who described going through precisely the same thing. (The New York Times, June 11, 2016)
And so, these people would meet each other and become convinced that they all share common symptoms. Because we're social animals. We can connect to one another and become convinced that what other people's experiences are, our experiences are, well, that's what social contagion is, or mass psychosis, another not-as-nice word for it. And here was a YouTube video that The New York Times featured of some of the people who claimed to be part of this community.
(Video. A plea from targeted individuals. January 11, 2014)
(A group of people in a living room, each one says a sentence): President Obama and citizens of the world, we are TI’s, targeted individuals, and law-abiding citizens being targeted.
Person: Every day of our lives
Person: By all levels of government and outside agencies
Person: Using military-grade, highly sophisticated
Person: And harmful technologies designed to destroy our lives
Person: for absolutely no reason at all.
Group: Support us in ending our torture now!
Person: Hi, my name is Terry. I'm a registered nurse. I'm a Ti.
Person: I'm Tom, I'm a Ti.
Person: I’m Mary and I'm a Ti.
Person: Hi, my name is Julie and I'm a registered nurse. And I am a Ti.
Person: Hello, I'm Gloria, I’m a grandmother of four and an entrepreneur. I'm a Ti.
Person: Hi. My name is Denise. I'm an entrepreneur and I'm a Ti.
Person: Hi. My name is Karma. I'm a grandmother. I'm a nurse and I am a Ti.
Person: Hi, my name is Florence. I am a Ti.
Person: Hi. My name is Steve. I'm a proud father of two. And I am a Ti.
Group: We are Ti’s, targeting individuals.
As I said, I've heard from these people for years and I have no doubt about their sincerity. They really do believe that whatever difficulties they face in their life, they face because they have been targeted with this secret technology, as they just explained, and they're being tortured.
The point of the New York Times article was to mock these people, to make them sound like they were crazy. These are crazy people who just start copying one another, and most people get emails from them and believe they're crazy. You end up blocking them or sending their emails automatically to spam because they're convinced, but you can't prove any of their symptoms. They insist that they have them, that they're being stalked by technology that the government is using to torture them.
This is exactly what these people sound like, who are insisting that the Russians have targeted their brains with this secret technology. Listen to them.
(Video. “60 Minutes”. Sunday, March 31, 2024)
Host: […] and a year later, when she awoke to the same symptoms in the middle of the night in California.
Carrie (the show can not display her real last name): It felt like I was stuck in this state of, like, disorientation, not able to function like what is happening? And my whole body was pulsing.
Host: […] Mark Zedd
By the way, that Mark Zedd is their lawyer. He's the lawyer representing most of these people. You can go on to Twitter. He's like any of these crazy resistance liberals who spend all day long on Twitter saying that Donald Trump is a fascist and in bed with Putin. That's the lawyer, the lawyer in Washington, who's running around saying, no, the Russians have attacked their brains.
Here's the rest of this article about what happened to the guy who was speeding.
(Video. “60 Minutes”. Sunday, March 31, 2024)
Host: […] served his time and in 2022 went back to Russia, ignoring American warnings that he was in danger because he'd spent so much time with the FBI. Christo Grozev have found this death certificate from last year, which says Kovalev was killed at the front in Ukraine. Do you think Kovalev was sent to Ukraine as a punishment?
Christo Grozev: One theory is that he was sent there in order for him to be disposed of.
Host: Is Kovalev really dead or is this another cover story?
Christo Grozev: That is a very good question, and we actually worked on both hypotheses for a while. I do believe at this point that he was dead.
It goes on like this. They had a couple of other people talking about the similar symptoms that they had and you'll notice there's zero evidence. It's all like multi-connecting the dots conspiracies about some Russian who was speeding. Again, they claim, or some Bellingcat guy claims, that he was a mechanical engineer. That means that he was capable of developing his secret weapon that even the U.S. intelligence community in protecting their people investigated it, and concluded did not happen.
Here is the report from BioRxiv in 2019, which was the first sign that this was all just the unhinged ramblings of some obviously unwell people who work for the FBI and the State Department, where they recorded the sounds that they believe they were hearing. They're like, oh my God, I hear the weapons. And they recorded them and they turned it over to the government. And the government gave it to these independent researchers who published their findings. And what they found was this:
The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket, Anurogryliscelerinictus. The call of this animal matches, in nuanced detail, the spectral properties of the recordings from Cuba once room echoes are taken into account.
A possible explanation for the reported symptoms is psychogenic illness, in part because the science is weak to declare any causal links from RF or acoustic weapons to brain injury without prior baseline measurements and a control group of similar background.
It is also worth noting that psychogenic effects on vestibular function are common, and the symptoms can be chronic. (BioRxiv, January 4, 2019)
In other words, it's common for people who have symptoms of this kind to start imagining that because they're hearing them from other people. This is a government report that covers a lot of the same that takes from the same report of the audit report but then goes further and pretty much implies strongly that these people are psychosomatic, creating these symptoms.
Although the JAMA paper dismisses such a “dizziness” theory, JASON believes psychogenic effects may serve to explain important components of the reported symptoms.” (BioRxiv, January 4, 2019)
Last year, on March 1st, 2023, in the Washington Post:
‘Havana syndrome’ not caused by energy weapon or foreign adversary, intelligence review finds
After a years-long assessment, five U.S. intelligence agencies conclude it is ‘very unlikely’ an enemy wielding a secret weapon was behind the mysterious ailment
The mysterious ailment known as “Havana syndrome” did not result from the actions of a foreign adversary, according to an intelligence report that shatters a long-disputed theory that hundreds of U.S. personnel were targeted and sickened by a clandestine enemy wielding energy waves as a weapon.
Seven intelligence agencies participated in the review of approximately 1,000 cases of “anomalous health incidents,” the term the government uses to describe a constellation of physical symptoms including ringing in the ears followed by pressure in the head and nausea, headaches and acute discomfort.
Five of those agencies determined it was “very unlikely” that a foreign adversary was responsible for the symptoms, either as the result of purposeful actions — such as a directed energy weapon — or as the byproduct of some other activity, including electronic surveillance that unintentionally could have made people sick, the officials said. (The Washington Post, March 1, 2023)
Obviously, the fact that the intelligence community says it's not true, doesn't prove it's not true. But they've had all kinds of research into these people, including reports that they're incapable of finding any irregularities in their brains, in their biological organism. And you can hear these people, these symptoms are very vague and it's very easy to see how you can talk yourself into these symptoms. If you turn on the TV and you hear that Russia is targeting the brains of Americans overseas. It's very common and I was just talking to some E.R. health provider last week who was explaining to me how common it is when people who get into the emergency room, if they're not taken quickly enough, immediately start creating other symptoms because of the anxiety and the fear that they're not being attended to quickly enough, that they're dying in the ER. And these symptoms are real. These people aren't lying. They feel these symptoms. But they're created by the brain. And so, if you hear enough times on NBC news and we've gone over these reports so many times over 2019 and 2020, Russia is attacking the brains with this mysterious weapon through the ear, you have these women being like, I have headaches and I got dizzy and I had pain in my head. A lot of people can convince themselves that they have it. And lots of U.S. government reports, including many more than we just read, indicate that's what happened here. We have done very extensive shows on the Havana Syndrome over the years and presented all the evidence comprehensively from inside the government and from individual researchers. People who cannot find any explanation other than things like these people recorded what they claim was the sound of the weapon, it matched an exotic cricket club in that region.
But if you're going to do things like get another $60 billion for Ukraine or try and get Americans afraid enough of what Russia is doing online to justify even more control over the Internet in the name of stopping them, you need elevated fears of Russia in the minds of the American people. And “60 Minutes” and American liberals have made Russia that enemy and are more than happy to bolster it, using insane conspiracy theories, whatever they can.
Here from The New York Times just a few days ago.
Russia Amps Up Online Campaign Against Ukraine Before U.S. Elections
Moscow has found better ways to conceal influence operations that spread arguments for isolationism, officials and experts say.
Think about what this means. Isolationism is the ideology that's obviously growing in the United States, both on the left and the right, meaning we're against endless wars like the war in Iraq, like the war in Afghanistan, like the war in Libya and Syria, like the war in Ukraine. And here's The New York Times claiming, based, of course, on U.S. intelligence reports and intelligence agencies from other countries, that the reason why Americans are turning against wars is because of Russian disinformation. So, anybody now who stands up and advocates what The New York Times calls isolation is going to be accused of spreading Russian disinformation, of acting on behalf of the Russian government. This is what they do to all dissent. All dissent immediately gets characterized as pro-Russian disinformation.