RealClearPolitics: Florida Abortion Referendum, Polls on Border Crisis, Is Biden a Bigger Threat to Democracy Than Trump?

Tuesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124),
Carl Cannon, Tom Bevan, and Andrew Walworth have a roundtable discussion on latest national polls, the Maryland Senate race, and new polls on who voters blame for the crisis at the southern border. They also talk about Monday’s Florida court decision to allow a referendum on abortion in November, and RFK Jr. saying Joe Biden is a bigger threat to Democracy than Donald Trump.
Next, Tom Bevan talks to RCP senior elections analyst Sean Trende about what the U.S. Census says about the future of Congress, and Carl Cannon talks to RCP reporter Addie Von Drehle about the current state of the youth vote.