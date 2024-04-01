RealClearPolitics: Transgender Day of Visibility vs. Easter, Donald Trump and the Evangelical Vote, Speaker Johnson's Evolving Position on Ukraine

Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124), Carl Cannon, Tom Bevan, and Andrew Walworth discuss the conservative outrage over "Transgender Day of Visibility" and Easter falling on the same day, and Donald Trump and the Evangelical Christian vote. Next, they ponder whether recent polling of black voters is accurate, and explain Speaker Mike Johnson's evolving position on Ukraine funding.
Carl Cannon talks to RCP national correspondent Susan Crabtree about her reporting on the Chinese “Mayflower Church” as it celebrates one year of freedom in the U.S.
Finally, Tom Bevan talks to RCP White House Correspondent Phil Wegmann about his article reporting new details about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.