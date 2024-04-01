Back to Videos

RealClearPolitics: Transgender Day of Visibility vs. Easter, Donald Trump and the Evangelical Vote, Speaker Johnson's Evolving Position on Ukraine

|
Posted By RCP Video
On Date April 1, 2024
Monday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124), Carl Cannon, Tom Bevan, and Andrew Walworth discuss the conservative outrage over "Transgender Day of Visibility" and Easter falling on the same day, and Donald Trump and the Evangelical Christian vote. Next, they ponder whether recent polling of black voters is accurate, and explain Speaker Mike Johnson's evolving position on Ukraine funding.

Carl Cannon talks to RCP national correspondent Susan Crabtree about her reporting on the Chinese “Mayflower Church” as it celebrates one year of freedom in the U.S.


Finally, Tom Bevan talks to RCP White House Correspondent Phil Wegmann about his article reporting new details about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Recommended
‘I Cannot Call Evacuation a Success’: New Details of Afghanistan Chaos
‘I Cannot Call Evacuation a Success’: New Details of Afghanistan Chaos April 01, 2024

New testimony from those who witnessed firsthand the confusion and chaos of the Afghanistan withdrawal further contradicts President Biden’s assertion that the hurried and violent end to the longest war in American history was an “extraordinary success.” In a transcribed interview...

Chinese ‘Mayflower Church’ Celebrates One Year of Freedom
Chinese ‘Mayflower Church’ Celebrates One Year of Freedom March 31, 2024

One year ago, a group of 63 exiled Chinese Christians ended their tumultuous four-year journey to find a refuge where they could practice their faith without fear of Chinese Communist Party persecution. The congregants and their pastor, Pan Yongguang, touched down at Dallas-Fort Worth airport on...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2024 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site