RealClearPolitics: RFK Jr.'s Voter Appeal, Joe Lieberman's Passing, Donald Trump Selling Bibles During Holy Week

Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124),
Carl Cannon, Tom Bevan and Emily Jashinsky discuss: Joe Lieberman’s passing, Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s appeal to voters, the environment of victimization culture, Sam Bankman-Fried's 25-year prison sentence, and James Carville’s riff on “preachy” Democrats.
Next, Carl talks with attorney Lanny Davis about Joe Lieberman and the need for civil political discourse, plus a conversation with Christian conservative (but not pro-Trump) Myra Adams about faith, politics, and the "Trump Bible."