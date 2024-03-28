Back to Videos

RealClearPolitics: RFK Jr.'s Voter Appeal, Joe Lieberman's Passing, Donald Trump Selling Bibles During Holy Week

Posted By RCP Video
On Date March 28, 2024
Thursday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124), Carl Cannon, Tom Bevan and Emily Jashinsky discuss: Joe Lieberman’s passing, Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s appeal to voters, the environment of victimization culture, Sam Bankman-Fried's 25-year prison sentence, and James Carville’s riff on “preachy” Democrats.


Next, Carl talks with attorney Lanny Davis about Joe Lieberman and the need for civil political discourse, plus a conversation with Christian conservative (but not pro-Trump) Myra Adams about faith, politics, and the "Trump Bible."
Karl Rove: Democrats \
Karl Rove: Democrats "Should Worry" About Robert F. Kennedy Jr. March 27, 2024

Former Bush strategist Karl Rove said Democrats "should worry" about the independent candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on FNC's "America Reports" on Wednesday. KARL ROVE: They should worry. In 2016, third-party candidates got 5.8% of the vote. That's one out of every 17 voters cast a ballot for...

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: We Have Two Presidents That Made Bad Choices With COVID, Violated Every Pandemic Protocol
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: We Have Two Presidents That Made Bad Choices With COVID, Violated Every Pandemic Protocol March 28, 2024

In an interview presented tonight on NewsNation’s CUOMO (weeknights, 8 p.m. ET), host Chris Cuomo spoke with 2024 Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.: Here's here's the thing, Chris. If I were president, that would never happen. Never, ever. When my...

Voter Asks Robert F. Kennedy Jr: \
Voter Asks Robert F. Kennedy Jr: "If We Elect You, Are You Going To Live?" March 28, 2024

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took calls from voters during an interview with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo. One caller, "Will from Atanta," asked Kennedy this question: WILL FROM ATlANTA: I think you're going to win and I'm a boomer. You are going after some of the...

Donald Trump Selling $60 Bibles With Lee Greenwood: \
Donald Trump Selling $60 Bibles With Lee Greenwood: "Let's Make America Pray Again" March 26, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is now selling specialty bibles for the low, low price of $59.99 in partnership with country music singer Lee Greenwood. The "God Bless the U.S.A. Bible" is a King James translation printed in large font and says it "is not political and has nothing to do with any...

