Joe Rogan: New York Times Reporters Are Essentially Hard-Left Activists Masquerading As Journalists

JOE ROGAN: New York Times has just started doing this new thing on Instagram where they take the actual writers and they have the writers talk about the issues and when you see when you see the right, they don't understand what they're doing.



This is exactly who we thought was writing these things. It's like this very effeminate guy and this woman that it's like the kind of woman that seems like she fucking you do at a party like like talk down to you and it's just, yeah, exactly.



The the type of people that would, you know, these like these ultra liberal out of touch people and these people are talking about one of the guys was talking about Donald Trump's words being taken out of context that it would be a bloodbath because he was talking about the auto industry and the economy.



And then this guy starts bringing up other episodes of violent rhetoric. It's hilarious, but you look.



NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER: Seized on those comments and said they were an example of him calling for political violence or predicting violent actions if he didn't win in November. His supporters said that those comments taken out of context like to punch him in the face. Trump has a history of using violent rhetoric dating back to his 2016 campaign.



That language took on new significance after the January 6th attack on the Capitol in 2021. And throughout his third campaign for president, he's been getting a lot of attention for the way he talks about violence and retribution on the trail.



ROGAN: So this is The New York Times. All these hard-nosed reporters with a cup of coffee that are like fucking chasing down Lee and they're pulling their hair out and they're, they're meeting people in back alleyways.



This is Woodward and Bernstein. Do people think this is Watergate? Like no, but I mean, they're, they're essentially like ultra-hard left activists that are masquerading as journalists and everything has their opinion on it.

Joe Rogan remarked on the journalistic standards at 'The New York Times' on Tuesday's edition of his podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience.' (Episode #2125)Listen to the episode on Spotify: