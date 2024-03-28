Elon Musk: Goods And Services Will Be Abundant In Such Quantity That They Will Be Available For Everyone

DR. PETER H. DIAMANDIS: So so here's the deal. We're on. We're on X video and we're over Starlink. Elon's airborne right now on his way to LA. Elon. Good afternoon.



ELON MUSK: Good afternoon. Yeah, we're testing a lot of things. Real time here. Starlink. And. Yeah. But, live video. Yeah.



DIAMANDIS: So it's. It's awesome. Congratulations on, on all that's going on. You know, the conversation yesterday, Elon, is one that you're well familiar with and have been talking to the world about, which is, is digital superintelligence humanity's greatest hope or its greatest fear? And I'm would love to have you sort of speak to that for a few minutes.



MUSK: Sure. Well, I mean, I think there's, I mean, it's it's called the singularity for a reason. As, as, you know, Singularity Institute and whatnot. So when you have, you know, sort of the advent of superintelligence and it is actually very difficult to predict what will happen next. So I think there's, you know, there's some chance, that it will end humanity. I think that's, you know, like I said, I probably agree with Geoff Hinton that it's about, I don't know, 10% or 20% or something like that. And then I, you know, I think there's, I think that the, the problem, positive scenario outweighs the negative scenario. It's just that there's, it's difficult to predict. Exactly. But I think we are headed for, you know, as as I think it's the title of your book, abundance, is the most likely outcome. So.



DIAMANDIS: A lot of celebration on on that. And, and I think one of the things that you've said is we're going to get to abundance on the back side of, of AGI on the backside of humanoid robots.



MUSK: Yeah. You know, I think hopefully we can, have an outcome that is perhaps similar to, the in banks, culture books, which is, I think, probably the best envisioning of, a semi utopian, AI future. And I, I think the best we can do is it's definitely going to happen. So and it's happening fast. So I think that really which is I want to try to steer it and as positive a direction as possible to try to do whatever we can to, increase probability of, of a great future. So that's, I think, the way in which, sort of an AI or AGI is created, is very important. You kind of do kind of, like grow, grow in AGI. It's almost like, like raising a kid, but that's like a super genius, like godlike intelligence kid. And it matters. Kind of like how you raised the kid, you know? One of the things I think that's incredibly important for AI safety is to have, a maximum sort of truth seeking and, curious AI. So I've thought a lot about AI safety. And my, my ultimate conclusion is that the best way to achieve AI safety is to, just, just just grow the AI and that it's, you know, in terms of the foundation model and the fine tuning, to be, really truthful, like, like don't, don't force it to lie. But even if the truth is unpleasant, it's very important. Don't make the AI lie. In fact, the, you know, the sort of one of the we're really the core of the core thought premise of two out, you know, 2001 A Space Odyssey was things went wrong when they forced the AI to lie. You know, like the, the, the AI was, not allowed to, let the crew know about the monolith that they were going to see, but it was also had to take the crew to the monolith. And so the conclusion of the AI was to kill the crew and take their bodies to the monolith. And so the lesson there being, don't force an AI to do, to lie or do things that are axiomatically incompatible, but to do two things that are actually mutually impossible. So, you know, that's what we're trying to do with, with AI and Baroque is to say, like, look, we want to just have a maximally truthful, I even if what it says is not politically correct. You want to, to focus on. Because as accurate.



DIAMANDIS: As possible, you're getting a round of applause from the audience on, on on those comments here. You know, I saw your tweet the other day. I had I had, Ray Kurzweil and Geoffrey Hinton on stage with me yesterday, as well as, Mo Godard and then Eric Schmidt and a number of individuals. And, I saw your your tweet about, yeah. Ray was was generally correct ahead of many people, but we're likely to have call AGI what you will have AG next year and then by 2029 having AI equally intelligent to the entire human race, speak to that speed because that is insane.



MUSK: Yeah. So, I mean, I have to, give credit to Ray Kurzweil and being actually remarkably, accurate predictions. So, in fact, if anything, like, I think he was perhaps, but conservative, in his predictions. So if you look at the amount of AI compute and the talents that they sort of human talent that is going into AI and the amount of compute that's going to AI, it's, you know, at this point, it's it's it appears to be increasing by a factor of ten. The AI compute the dedicated compute capacity growing by a factor of ten every six months, you know, like, so it's like like basically close to ten, almost like, 100 x improvement per year, at least for the next few years. And, I keep coming online, that it seems like probably a lot of the data says maybe most of the data centers that currently do kind of conventional, compute will transition to, I compute. So, yeah, it's it's certainly a good time to be Nvidia, obviously. It's like, you know, you got to also give gratitude to Jensen, and the Nvidia team for kind of seeing this coming and, making what at least currently is the, the best, I hardware out there. So, so, so, so when you have that, that level of compute, growth and but it's, it's sort of also on steroids next level in terms of how much if you're just coming online, then you're just going to have acceleration that, is unprecedented, that in fact, I've never seen any technology grow as fast as, as I, and I've seen a lot, you know, I've seen things fast, but I've never seen anything this fast. But, you know, like I said, I think the, the most likely outcome is, a positive one. And, you know, I think in that positive scenario, there's still challenges of like, well, how do we as humans still have relevance? You know.



DIAMANDIS: How do we how do I.



MUSK: Think that that's.



DIAMANDIS: How how do we find.



MUSK: Yeah, yeah, I mean, but I mean, I think that's some sort of a high class problem to say, like, well, like the computers are so good at doing everything and, and and like, so I thought your book is pretty accurate in terms of the future big being one of abundance, where essentially goods and services will be, available in such quantity that that really, they'll be available to everyone. Like, basically if you want something, you can just have it essentially, because it's got AI and robotics, that the cost of goods and services, is, almost nothing. So, you you think I like what is an economy? An economy is basically number of people times average productivity per person at the point at which you have, say, advanced robotics. And this, you know, this tells us developing Optimus, obviously without cars, which are really robots on, on four wheels. And, you know, with the, the latest version of, full Self-Driving, which is, I end to end photons in and controls out. It really is. It's really fully AI at this point. And, it looks like a car, but it's really a robot, on wheels. And, and then you have the humanoid robots in there. There's, there's really no limit to what the economic output. No. No meaningful limit to what the economic, economic output would be. So, you know, looking on the bright side, we are headed for a future of abundance. I think that's I think that's the most likely outcome. And I think the only scarcity will that that exists will be scarcity that we just decide to create artificially. Like, let's say we just decide that there's a unique work of art or something. Okay. Well, it's just you just it's just the. Scarcity. But, but any kind of goods and services I think will be extremely abundant.



DIAMANDIS: You know, I can't imagine anybody who's done a better job peering into the future. I actually creating the future. I'm curious, how far out do you think you're able to see how many years out beyond today, given the speed of change?



MUSK: Well when when things are changing rapidly, the ability to predict the future, I think, is, becomes a lot harder because the rate of change is so great. But I think some things are fairly obvious to predict, which is that we'll have, I, I that's at a level that it can really do almost any cognitive, I think really not almost really any cognitive task. It's just a question of when one could debate, is it, you know, smarter than any human at the end of next year, or is it two years or three years? But it's not more than five years, that's for sure. So, yeah. Again, predictions. Predictions, predictions. I'm sort of say getting predictions of the 50th percentile of probability. So not, not not like it will definitely happen. But if you say what if you ask me, like what's the 50th percentile? Where it's like, you've definitely, you know, you're kind of over under is kind of even that that's where I last I think it's probably end of next year for AI can do better than any individual human can do. And then but there's, there's, it's a, it's a much higher bar to say, well, this is what then, you know, human intelligence collectively. But if the rate of change continues, that that's why I think probably 20, 29 or maybe 2030 is where, digital intelligence will probably exceed, all human intelligence combined. And I think it's will help us look at these, like, fundamental ratios, you know, sort of physics first principles approach to looking at things and, and, and wonderful.



DIAMANDIS: And probabilistic.



MUSK: Yeah. So some it's yeah, it's probabilistic. So, the, yeah. So, if you look at the ratio of digital to biological compute. So like, like, you know, say all of the higher level of cognitive if you, some of the higher level cognitive capacity of, of humans, and then what is the one that think of that as compute then. Well and then compare that to what, what is the, digital compute? And the rate at which this is growing is just boggles the mind. So that's why I think it's, you know, I think 2029 or 2030 or thereabouts is, is, it's not a but that's, I think, a reasonable timeframe for where you'd expect, the cumulative digital compute to probably exceed the cumulative biological compute of higher level brain functions.



DIAMANDIS: And then from, from there forever, you know, and still and, and dispatching and, diverging forever from there.



MUSK: Yeah. And then. Yeah. Where do things go from there? Right. I don't know, probably continues. The I, we are moving from say, if you look at the, the leavening factors of, you know, the what what is the constraint on growth. You know, like last year, it was clearly, I chips were the constraint on growth. Then then this year, the one of the biggest constraints, the, the biggest constraints on, on growth, are, voltage step down transformers because, you know, just just getting the power from, like, a utility at 300 kilovolts all the way down to below. One goal for the computer is a massive amount of voltage, set down. So it's, you know, my sort of very niche and perhaps not that funny joke is, that, we need Transformers for Transformers. Say we need voltage transformer or, I guess, neural net transformers. That that is literally the issue, this year. And then if we're saying, like, next year and years beyond that, it's actually just it's going to be a constraint on like, electrical power, and give that, both I with very big demands for electrical power and the transition to sustainable energy with electric vehicles, whatnot, also needing electrical power. So it's, it's just a lot of electric power.



DIAMANDIS: And it's one of the things that you said early on when you when you founded Neuralink, which has been amazing. Congratulations on that. And we talked about this with Ray yesterday, talked about high bandwidth BCI. Was yeah, I wouldn't put words in your mouth, but I would say it would be more along the lines if you can't beat them, join them. When it comes to.



MUSK: You know.



DIAMANDIS: Merging the neocortex, the cloud, can you. I'm looking forward to it. I'm just curious what your thoughts are about, what's driving that? I mean, adding adding that additional. All right. Computational capacity and sensory capacity to the neocortex.



MUSK: Yeah. I mean, again, this is actually something that, in banks, in the culture books, which I really recommend everyone read, that in the, culture books, this, something called a neural lace. So all the elements of this neural lace, that's kind of, a very essentially a high bandwidth, brain computer interface. And, and, and these high cost books that it's so good that it actually retains all of your memories and kind of brain state. So even if your physical body dies, you can kind of re be incorporated in another physical body and retain, you know, pretty much your original memories, and brain state. So now I think it's a long way from that. But we really just had our first, neural linking the human which is going, is going quite well. The, the, the first patient is actually able to, control their computer, just by thinking, like, the first, the first, product that we call telepathy, where you can control your computer and phone and through and through your computer and anything just by thinking you just lie there and think. And you can be with the best customer or a lot room screen and things like, you know, the arrow we're going to do, rotate patients. Great to do sort of, like a week, a live demo of just a quadriplegic, where he is just controlling the screen. He can like, play video games, download software. Like, really anything you can do with a mouse? Just by thinking, which is pretty wild.



DIAMANDIS: It is. It is pretty wild. Let's let's turn to.



MUSK: I should I should say there's a long way to go from back to, a whole brain interface. So, currently, Dr. Link just has a thousand electrodes. I think ultimately you need something which which has, you know, probably 100,000 or 1 million electrodes. And these are very tiny, very tiny electrodes that they're tiny wires, smaller than human hair. And, yeah. So there's this I just want to say is a long way from from where do you like this today to having a whole brain interface, like, like the neural lace and the banks, novels? But this is definitely physically possible. And, you know, it's sort of kind of like, if you can't beat them, join them, you know, so, you know, give it a human brain, which is has a lot of constraints. It's, you know, it's it's yeah, we only have about but maybe ten watts of higher brain function. And, where would we do a lot with our little ten watts? It's not, you know, it's very impressive. Yeah. That we've we've we've both station with, such a low power computer. Really. So I, you know, I sort of think it's like it's not bad for a bunch of monkeys, you know?



DIAMANDIS: I getting some good laughs from that. And we've all watched you go from the, Roadster to the model three and Y and from Falcon one to, Starship. So I think going from the first implants to, something that's got more capacity. Oh, yeah. Just it's just a matter of, if not more for that matter of when.



MUSK: Yeah. I think ultimately you're right that you will have, like, you'll have, kind of a whole brain interface, that, I guess is a sort of that's a form of immortality and, and that if, if it if it can, but kind of upload your brain state, to, you know, if your brain state is essentially stored, you're kind of backed up on a hard drive, I suppose. Then, you know, you can always restore that brain state into, a biological body or maybe a robot or something. And I want to emphasize again, it's like, you know, many years in the future, but but I we're not breaking any laws of physics. Like, I think this is, this is probably something that will happen, that the rate we're building digital superintelligence, it may just be that, you know, we'll have digital superintelligence and it'll just solve the problem for us. But, in the meantime, we'll keep progressing with our computers and, trying to try to do as good as possible.



DIAMANDIS: So I was going to say the. The tools that we have are growing at a super exponential rate that are making our linear projections of the future seem boring in some ways. Oh yes. One last topic, my friend. Which is where you and I first connected in the world of space. Congratulations on Starship three. Amazing. Amazing flight. Just really spectacular. And we all saw, Falcon nine launch from Vandenberg last night. So that was great.



Just, again, thankful for the work you do. You know, I it's fascinating because I grew up at the late stages of the Apollo and into into the, into the, shuttle program. And I can't imagine that any government would be pushing space as rapidly and dramatically as you are. And so, thank you for what you're doing there. It's all I can say.



MUSK: Yeah. Absolutely. Well, I mean, the all the space is, is it's just a much bigger role than any, any go in program, which is to, rockets the spacecraft that are capable of making life multi-planetary. So that, you know, I mean, step one is actually having that as a goal. If you don't have that as a goal, you're definitely not going to achieve it. If you have it as a goal, well, now at least you have a chance of achieving it. And that's the thing about Starship is it is it is, the first rocket where, making life planetary and building a self-sustaining city on Mars is, is at least possible. It's so obviously an immense amount of work, but but it is the first rocket where, that is success of and making life multi-planetary is at least one of the possible outcomes.



DIAMANDIS: Yeah. I wondering if you're willing to venture a guess on when you'll be on the moon.



MUSK: I think pretty soon. I'd be surprised if it's if it's long. Been about three years, to be landing starships on the moon. And, because the progression of Starship is very rapid. You know, we're, we're hoping to do at least, another, maybe 5 or 6 flights this year. And with each successive flight making significant improvements. So I think we've got a decent shot of achieving, full reusability of both stages. Booster around the ship, this year. And if not this year, I think, you know, knock on wood, it's like, I think it's a very high probability of achieving full reusability, next year, which, really is the fundamental breakthrough needed to make life multiplanetary. But yeah, for, for those that, that, that don't know the rocket industry that, that well that they may not be aware that that this is really the holy grail of rocketry is full, fulfilling, rapid reusability. Because at that point, you're, you're really just constrained by your, propellant costs. Starship, you know, almost 80% of propellant is liquid oxygen, which is, very low cost. And then the fuel, especially the sort of a little over 20%, fuel, which is methane. What's the lowest cost fuel? So if you have, fully wrapped reusability, then, your, your actual cost per flight of Starship, even though it's, it'll be capable of, we think ultimately 200 tons to, to orbit, will be maybe 2000.



DIAMANDIS: And misses 200,000. You said. The the price of the fuel you said for Starship flight would be. How much?



MUSK: Yeah. The the. First six are, reusable and with without refurbishment. Then you or that, you know, you'd have scheduled maintenance just like, an aircraft. But, if you, if you get to full reusability with us. No, no work required between flights, then you get you then, I think the cost, you know, is really. Yeah, the cost of propellant is maybe, $1 million or less per flight. So then it's. Number of night. This old man was. Well. That's Tubular Bells for test. Orders of magnitude better than. Any vehicle.



DIAMANDIS: Thank you for your time today. Thank you for not taking my advice. When I tried to get you to fund the original XPrize instead of starting SpaceX. And, and, you know, everybody here in the room has a what we call a massive transformative purpose in the moonshot. And it's, we're living in a day where people can make a, you know, to use Steve's work. Steve Jobs was inventing the universe, and nobody's making a bigger than you. Thank you.



MUSK: Thank you for everything.

