RealClearPolitics: Ronna McDaniel Fired at NBC, Trump's "Truth Social" Goes Public, Collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore

|
Posted By RCP Video
On Date March 27, 2024
Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124), Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon talk about Ronna McDaniel being fired at NBC and Trump's Truth Social platform going public. They also discuss RFK Jr.'s new running mate, Nicole Shanahan, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's handling of the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.


Next, Carl Cannon speaks with author Louis Perron about his new book "Beat the Incumbent: Proven Strategies and Tactics to Win Elections" and Tom Bevan talks to Greg Orman about RFK’s independent presidential campaign.
Trump: We\'re Not Putting \
Trump: We're Not Putting "Truth Social" On The New York Stock Exchange, "You're Treated Too Badly In NY" March 25, 2024

Donald Trump cited his own decision not to put "Truth Social" public on the New York Stock Exchange as an example of investors not wanting to do business in New York as a result of his prosecution. Truth Social's parent company, a new merger between Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) and the...

Carl Cannon: Nicole Shanahan Is a Real American Success Story, RFK Has a Message Independent Voters Want To Hear
Carl Cannon: Nicole Shanahan Is a Real American Success Story, RFK Has a Message Independent Voters Want To Hear March 27, 2024

RCP Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon comments on independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. choosing Nicole Shanahan as his running mate Tuesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show. CARL CANNON: She's got a great story. She's not a career politician. That's what independent voters are...

Nicole Shanahan Intro As RFK Running Mate: One Candidate Cares About \
Nicole Shanahan Intro As RFK Running Mate: One Candidate Cares About "Chronic Disease, Addiction, Poverty, Depression" March 27, 2024

Nicole Shanahan spoke after being announced as independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr's running mate. She discussed how chemical pollution, "electromagnetic pollution," and pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines are making Americans sick. "It makes you angry to hear this. It makes me...

Hugh Hewitt: Ronna McDaniel Is Going To Sue Everyone Who Defamed Her, The MSNBC Cult Has Taken Over NBC News
Hugh Hewitt: Ronna McDaniel Is Going To Sue Everyone Who Defamed Her, The MSNBC Cult Has Taken Over NBC News March 26, 2024

FOX News contributor Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday's edition of 'Special Report' reacted to NBC dropping Ronna McDaniel as a contributor after complaints from on-air talent. HUGH HEWITT: Well, Ronna is a friend and did I work for NBC and in November I worked with Cesar [Conde] and Rebecca [Blumenstein]...

Nicolle Wallace: We Can\'t Allow Ronna McDaniel To Question \
Nicolle Wallace: We Can't Allow Ronna McDaniel To Question "Sanctity" Of Elections On NBC's "Sacred Airwaves" March 26, 2024

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace proposes an inquisition at NBC News in response to former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel being hired as a network contributor: NICOLE WALLACE, MSNBC: We're going to cover this story as part of our ongoing series of conversations about American autocracy, asking the question --...

