RealClearPolitics: Ronna McDaniel Fired at NBC, Trump's "Truth Social" Goes Public, Collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore

Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124),
Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon talk about Ronna McDaniel being fired at NBC and Trump's Truth Social platform going public. They also discuss RFK Jr.'s new running mate, Nicole Shanahan, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's handling of the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.
Next, Carl Cannon speaks with author Louis Perron about his new book "Beat the Incumbent: Proven Strategies and Tactics to Win Elections"
and Tom Bevan talks to Greg Orman about RFK’s independent presidential campaign.