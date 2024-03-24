Eric Trump: Top Executives Were "Laughing" When I Asked About Borrowing Half-Billion Dollar Bond

ERIC TRUMP: It's -- no one's ever seen a bond this size. Every single person when I came to them saying, hey, can I get a half-billion-dollar bond, Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing. Top executives of the largest surety companies had never seen anything of this size.



And, what, they're going to start seizing assets if he can't put up something that's not available in the United States?



BARTIROMO: So, I mean, you said there were no victims. No one lost any money. You have paid everything back in plenty of time. So have you heard from the business community in New York? Are you disappointed that you're not hearing more outrage from others? I mean, I have certainly heard from Kevin O'Leary from "Shark Tank." He says he's questioning whether or not he will ever do business in New York again because of this.



ERIC TRUMP: Yes. Sure. And, by the way, Joe Rogan's talking about it every single day and everybody else is talking about it. The entire Florida real estate community is laughing. The judge said that Mar-a-Lago was worth $18 million, $18 million. You can't buy anything on the island of Palm Beach for $18 million, let alone by far the largest house, a house that is probably worth a billion dollars.



I mean, Maria, this is -- the entire Florida real estate community is laughing at this. The entire real estate community in general is petrified of New York. You know how much business New York state is losing because of this? Because they see this radical -- and you even have the governor, Kathy Hochul, comes out and says, we're going to do this to Trump, but we're not going to do it to any of you. Don't worry about it. We will do it to him, but we won't do it to any of you.



Maria, they're trying to deprive him of his cash. They want to bankrupt him. They want to hurt him so badly. And it's going to backfire, because he's going to win this in November, and everybody in this country universally knows exactly what these people are doing.





