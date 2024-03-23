Shellenberger: Governments Around The World Are Hyping Hate In Order To Weaponize The State Against Political Enemies

Michael Shellenberger on the use of hate speech, fake news, and misinformation as justifications for censorship.
SHELLENBERGER: The US and other governments around the world are hyping hate in order to weaponize the government against their political enemies.
Ever since the 2019 shooting in New Zealand, governments have been using so-called hate speech, fake news, and misinformation as justifications for censorship.
In Ireland, the government is pushing hate speech legislation that would allow police to invade homes and seize phones and computers.
In Canada, Justin Trudeau is pushing legislation that would allow the government to sentence individuals to life in prison for things they said.
And it was recently revealed that the Biden White House worked with one of the leading groups that hype hate, the Center for Countering Digital Hate, to demand Facebook and other social media platforms to remove content and people they don't like.
The Biden administration also endorsed the "Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online," which governments created in 2019 to justify censorship.
This focus on so-called hatred, harmful content, and extremist content is extremely dangerous. What one person thinks is extreme, another person may view as common sense.
For the government to decide what is extreme is a way of labeling someone as a potential terrorist threat.
We saw this clearly with the Trudeau government's suppression of the Canadian trucker protests in Ottawa, in which people's bank accounts were frozen simply for supporting the anti-vaccine mandate.
The same could happen in the United States.
There is no reliable connection between people's beliefs and violence. Attempting to stop violence by censoring speech is totalitarian and Orwellian. It effectively criminalizes speech and creates a whole new category of pre-crime, like that depicted in the dystopian film, "Minority Report."
So why are governments doing this?