RealClearPolitics: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Move To Vacate the Speaker's Chair, Trump's Financial Options, New Battleground State Polls

Friday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124),
Andrew Walworth, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon, and RCP president and co-founder Tom Bevan talk about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's move to vacate the House speaker's chair, new battleground state polls, and Donald Trump’s financial options in the days before he has to post a bond in New York. They also discuss President Biden’s proposal for a $10,000 credit for first-time and repeat homebuyers.
Next, Andrew Walworth talks to James Freeman, assistant editor of The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page, about the surprising strength of Dean Phillips in the Ohio Democratic primary and what it reveals about a growing Democratic protest vote against President Biden.
Finally, Tom speaks with Mary Katharine Ham about the politics of Laken Riley’s murder and its impact on Americans' views of illegal immigration.