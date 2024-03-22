Back to Videos

RealClearPolitics: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Move To Vacate the Speaker's Chair, Trump's Financial Options, New Battleground State Polls

|
Posted By RCP Video
On Date March 22, 2024
Friday on the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124), Andrew Walworth, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon, and RCP president and co-founder Tom Bevan talk about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's move to vacate the House speaker's chair, new battleground state polls, and Donald Trump’s financial options in the days before he has to post a bond in New York. They also discuss President Biden’s proposal for a $10,000 credit for first-time and repeat homebuyers.

Next, Andrew Walworth talks to James Freeman, assistant editor of The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page, about the surprising strength of Dean Phillips in the Ohio Democratic primary and what it reveals about a growing Democratic protest vote against President Biden.


Finally, Tom speaks with Mary Katharine Ham about the politics of Laken Riley’s murder and its impact on Americans' views of illegal immigration.
Recommended
Luntz: If NY AG Letitia James Seizes Trump\'s Assets, You Are Going To Elect Donald Trump
Luntz: If NY AG Letitia James Seizes Trump's Assets, You Are Going To Elect Donald Trump March 22, 2024

Pollster Frank Luntz on CNN warned if New York Attorney General Letitia James starts to seize former President Donald Trump's assets, "You’re going to create the greatest victimhood of 2024, and you’re going to elect Donald Trump." "If they take his stuff, he's going to say that this is...

Kevin O\'Leary: What\'s Happening In New York Is Tainting America\'s Brand, Trump Judgment Is Not A Good Look
Kevin O'Leary: What's Happening In New York Is Tainting America's Brand, Trump Judgment Is Not A Good Look March 22, 2024

On FOX News 'Jesse Watters Primetime' Kevin O'Leary talked about the concerns over New York's AG Letitia James targeting Donald Trump and how the actions are "ruining the American brand:"

Trump: You Are Paying The Price In Your Grocery Bill For All Of Joe Biden\'s Waste And Plunder
Trump: You Are Paying The Price In Your Grocery Bill For All Of Joe Biden's Waste And Plunder March 22, 2024

This video message from the Trump campaign hits President Biden for triggering inflation and raising entry and grocery prices: DONALD TRUMP: Under Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States of America, the price of food has surged nearly 39%. When you go to...

Biden Campaign Ad: Trump Will Rip Away Your Healthcare
Biden Campaign Ad: Trump Will Rip Away Your Healthcare March 22, 2024

This ad from the Biden campaign targets Donald Trump's efforts to repeal Obamacare.

FOX News Panel Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene\'s Motion To Vacate: \
FOX News Panel Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Motion To Vacate: "Yet Another Tantrum" March 22, 2024

The FOX News "Outnumbered" panel has had enough of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying her motion to vacate the chair and retire House Speaker Mike Johnson is "enough." KAYLEIGH MCENANY: So, Marjorie Taylor Greene said I have not talked to President Trump about this. Largely, President Trump and...

Marjorie Taylor Greene: Motion To Vacate Is \
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Motion To Vacate Is "More Of A Warning Than A Pink Slip" March 22, 2024

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed her "motion to vacate" House Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership position with reporters on the steps of the Capitol on Friday. "The clock has started, it's time for our conference to choose a new Speaker," she said. "I filed a motion to vacate today....

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2024 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site