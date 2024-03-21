Back to Videos

RealClearPolitics: Biden Impeachment Hearings, Shohei Ohtani Gambling Scandal, Are Democrats Taking RFK Jr. Seriously?

Posted By RCP Video
March 21, 2024
On Thursday's edition of the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124), Andrew Walworth, Washington bureau chief Carl Cannon, and RCP president and co-founder Tom Bevan chat about independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. What are his chances and who will he pick as a running mate? They also discuss the Biden impeachment hearings in the House and the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal.

Next, Carl Cannon talks with Gerrick D. Wilkins, author of the new book, "Unshackling Democracy: Embracing Term Limits, Empowering Citizens"


Finally, Tom, Carl, and RCP national correspondent Susan Crabtree discuss California's Proposition One anti-homelessness initiative.
