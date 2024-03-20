Carl Cannon: There Are 8-10 Swing States in 2024 Election Right Now

Carl suggests expanding the definition of "swing state" for the purpose of conversation and considering where the RCP averages stand (as of March 20, 2024):
Swing States:
Arizona -- Trump +5.4
Georgia -- Trump + 5.0
North Carolina -- Trump + 5.0
Nevada -- Trump +4.3
Michigan -- Trump +3.5
Wisconsin -- Trump +1.0
Pennsylvania -- Trump + 0.6
MORE Swing States:
Florida -- Trump + 6.0
Minnesota -- Biden +3.0
Virginia -- Biden + 4.3
New Mexico -- Biden ahead 6-10 (not enough data)
CARL CANNON: And remember, [Biden's re-election campaign] has a math problem as well as a demographic problem.
Of the swing states Tom mentioned, Nevada has 6 electoral votes and Arizona has 11. They almost would offset Georgia, which has 16.
[Biden] carried all three of those states in 2020. And he's behind, as Tom noted, in Nevada and Arizona by 5% points in the RealClearPolitics average this time, and also in Georgia. He carried all three of those states last time and he kind of needs them all this time.
So he's starting the campaign early, this is March, this is not September. The general election is on.
ANDREW WALWORTH: Could [Biden] win if he loses Nevada and Arizona? I guess he could still pull it together.
TOM BEVAN, REALCLEARPOLITICS: Sure he could. he would have to win the entire upper Midwest, right? Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania. Another state that Democrats are cautiously optimistic about is North Carolina. It's a state that Trump won by a point and a half or so in 2020, and it is a state where Republicans just nominated a bit of a firebrand there as their standard bearer for the governor's race. So I think that that's a state that Democrats would love to flip, that would give them a little bit of breathing room.
But certainly, to Carl's point, Arizona is really important, Georgia is very important, and Nevada could potentially be important. Florida may be off the table a little bit. Not completely, like Virginia.
CARL CANNON: Tom, I've been meaning to ask you about this. You say there are six or seven swing states. I think going forward, I mean, for one thing, we have so much time between now and November.
TOM BEVAN: So we need more states to talk about?
CARL CANNON: Well, I do think that it behooves us to be a little bit liberal about what the swing states are. I would add Florida. I would also add New Mexico, which I think Biden won by five or six points last time. I think that state is in play. You know, we have 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, all of them have electoral votes in this country, and I don't think we only ought to talk about six of them.
I think eight or nine or ten are in play. And anyway, we would get tired of talking about the same six states.
TOM BEVAN: There is one state that, before I would put New Mexico on the board, I would put Minnesota. That's a state where it was closer than expected in 2016. Biden won it semi-handily in 2020, but we just had a poll come out a couple of weeks ago showing that a four-point race right now. And that's a place where, especially if there's a third party candidate on the ballot, that could be in the mix as well.