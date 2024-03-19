Taibbi: Government's Online Censorship Regime Has Expanded From Counter-Terrorism To Counter-Populism

"System Update" journalist Glenn Greenwald and "Racket News" founder Matt Taibbi discuss what we can learn from this New York Times
piece: How Trump’s Allies Are Winning the War Over Disinformation
GLENN GREENWALD: This is the New York Times telling their readers that the only thing the government is doing is trying to keep everybody safe from Donald Trump's lies and from disinformation that's designed to help Donald Trump. And this is why they think that if you stand up and say, "You know what? On free speech grounds, I don't want the government controlling online speech. I don't want the government dictating what is and is not disinformation."
This is why they think you're on the right because they believe that the only people who would believe in free speech at this point are people on the right because the censorship is designed to protect the country from right-wing extremism. I mean, do you see how clear it is when they frame it this way?
MATT TAIBBI: Absolutely. And notice how many things they gloss over in just that little passage, like the fact that they presented this entire program as an effort against foreign misinformation and disinformation and sort of on the fly converted it to allowing the State Department for whatever reason to be involved in combating domestic misinformation and disinformation.
But leaving all that aside, you're absolutely right. They frame this as being about Trump, being about things like Sharpie Gate, whereas in fact, it's a whole galaxy of topics that most of them, most of which have nothing to do with Donald Trump.
A lot of them are just sort of broad switch from basically from what one source of mine called "CT to CP" counterterrorism to counter-populism.
It's just the government going out stories that run counter to official narratives and they just don't like that idea.
A great example is again in this case, you had Dr. Jay Bhattacharya... I know Jay and Jay is more interested in board games than politics. He's the farthest thing from a Trumpist than you could possibly imagine.
But if you remember early in the pandemic, Glenn, the WHO put out this terrifying press release in March saying that they were estimating the infection mortality rate to be 3.4%, which is an enormous number. I mean we were looking at a specter of millions of deaths, possibly even that in that year.
So Dr. Bhattacharya had conducted an experiment in Santa Clara County that found that they had overstated that number by roughly a factor of 22. That the real infection mortality rate was closer to 0.015 which was exactly matched the numbers that came out of the cruise ship on the Diamond Princess.
He also found that the disease was far more infectious than the government was letting on, which meant that interventions like masking and lockdowns were not likely to be effective, not because of any ideological reason, but just because they wouldn't work, the disease is gonna be, people are gonna get it anyway.
So they suppressed this true information because they were advancing this other idea that this was the most terrifying thing in history, and they stood behind it for a year and a half, and suppressed doctors who had an opposing view, that they later conceded was correct.
Now, that's, that's why we have the First Amendment.
We have the First Amendment to prevent the government from creating a hegemonic opinion that no one can challenge.
It was a misuse and overlooked exactly as the constitutional framers feared in this case. And that is what is so terrifying about the situation.
GLENN GREENWALD: The thing that is so important in what you just said that I just have to draw out and emphasize is it is not confined to one issue.
It's not like this was done as an emergency against election questioning of 2020 because of the "insurrection."
It wasn't done as an emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is a framework that is being used in every major political debate. We've seen the same kinds of censorship on the same basis when it comes to the war in Ukraine, where people were constantly being censored because they were challenging the NATO narrative about Ukraine.
Rumble is not available in France because France demanded that Rumble remove RT and other Russian state media as a condition to remaining in France.
And when Rumble said we're not going to remove Russian state media because if people want to hear it, they should be able to, now Rumble as unavailable in France.
This is a precedent that they have created. And of course, after October 7th, it has been applied to Israel as well. The first case, the EU brought under their new censorship law to claim that X is violating EU law by allowing to this information is based on an allegation that Elon Musk and Twitter did not censor enough anti-Israel content and therefore became guilty under the law.
It is a framework that is going to be applied to every major political debate, which is what the purpose of censorship precedents are.