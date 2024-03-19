Steve Cortes: Middle-Class Americans Have Endured An Economic Bloodbath Under Joe Biden

Former Trump campaign staffer Steve Cortes puts away the "Bloodbath hoax" during an interview on Scripps News (formerly Newsy).
STEVE CORTES: I am appalled that you only played that carefully edited narrow clip of his remark. If you were being a legitimate journalist, if you were doing real storytelling and playing it in full context, it is incredibly obvious that President Trump was talking about the auto industry. And saying, that for the auto industry, competing against China would be a "bloodbath" a business bloodbath for that industry, and he is exactly correct. That is a term that is often used in an economic or business sense. If you search "bloodbath Wall Street" you'll find plenty of stories there about a bloodbath meltdown in the market. That's exactly what Donald Trump is talking about.
You are correct in one sense, it has been promoted ad nauseum by the media, but it is nothing but a propaganda lie. I think it is reprehensible that you now have contributed to that by showing the clip without the context of what he was clearly talking about.
...
He's exactly correct. If China is able to circumvent trade rules by moving plants to Mexico and then switching production to the United States instead of employing Americans. So what he's talking about there is economic populism, onshoring productive capacity back to the United States in many industries, including the auto business.
And he's saying quite correctly that it will be an economic bloodbath if he is not elected. To me there is really nothing controversial there. Thank you for showing the entire clip, I wish you'd done it thew first time without having to be prompted.
But when the media is actually honest and shows the reality of what Trump says, rather than a very narrowly edited clip created for a propaganda narrative, the reality is very normal and moderate to most Americans, who do want onshoring, who want American manufacturing jobs here.
We don't want an economic bloodbath, and middle-class Americans have endured an economic bloodbath under Joe Biden. Crashing real wages, soaring inflation -- this has been a punishing bloodbath economy for regular Americans.