Elon Musk To Don Lemon: "You Want Censorship So Bad You Can Taste It"

During an interview with former CNN host Don Lemon, Twitter/X owner Elon Musk talked about the issue of free speech on social media (full interview here
):
DON LEMON: We don't agree on this.
ELON MUSK: Yes, you want censorship and I don't.
DON LEMON: No, I don't want censorship.
ELON MUSK: Yes, you do.
DON LEMON: No, I want responsibility.
ELON MUSKl: I think you desperately want censorship. You want censorship so bad, you can taste it.
DON LEMON: No, that's not true. It's not true. I think that there's right and wrong.
And I think that when you have a platform that's as big as yours and as powerful as yours and as influential as yours, and you are a person of consequence to the world with what you do, that there is a certain responsibility that goes along with what you have on your platform and what you put out to the world. And I think that's important. You don't see that responsibility?
ELON MUSK: I think we have a responsibility to adhere to the law. And if people want the law changed, they should talk to their elected representative and get the law changed and then we will adhere to the law. But if you want us to go beyond the law, that is, that is us deciding to be censors. And I'm against censorship. I'm in favor of freedom of speech.
Freedom of speech only is relevant when people you don't like, say things you don't like, otherwise it has no meaning.