RealClearPolitics: Biden Courts Hispanic Voters, Trump Courts Jewish Voters, When Can Haiti Begin To Recover?

On Tuesday's edition of the RealClearPolitics radio show (Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT on SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124), Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan discuss President Biden's campaign trip to Arizona and Nevada, Donald Trump reaching out to Jewish voters by touting his support for Israeli PM Netanyahu, a New York Times article on new data about the real cost of pandemic school closures, and the 45th anniversary of the founding of C-SPAN.
Also, Tom Bevan discusses today's Senate GOP primary race in Ohio and what California's primary turnout numbers mean for the general election with RCP Senior Elections Analyst Sean Trende.
Finally, nonprofit leader and musician Janet Anthony gives Andrew Walworth an eyewitness account of her most recent experience in Haiti.