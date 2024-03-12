Thank you so much @RCPolitics. It’s a huge honor. I couldn’t think of a better award than the Samizdat Prize, or two more worthy people to share it with in @DrJBhattacharya and @mtaibbi. Can’t wait to see you in Palm Beach! https://t.co/BFJfyRz7dr— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 23, 2024
She discussed the story she broke during the 2020 election that got the New York Post censored on Twitter and prompted a written response from 51 former intel officials calling the story "Russian disinformation."
MIRANDA DEVINE: This was Hunter Biden's laptop that had been abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware and found its way into the hands of Rudy Giuliani. Rudy Giuliani's lawyer gave me a call in October and laid out a pretty good case for corruption allegations against Joe Biden, then a candidate for president. My colleagues on the New York Post, Emma Jo Morris and Gabrielle Fonrouge, wrote it up and the next day it appeared on the front page of the NY Post and immediately got censored by social media.
Joe Biden, throughout the campaign, had denied that he knew anything about his son Hunter's overseas business dealings. Over and over he told us that, and here was an email in which Hunter Biden's Ukrainian paymaster was thanking him for introducing him to his father in Washington D.C. while Joe Biden was vice president. We later found out it wasn't just a little introduction, Joe Biden went to dinner, sat down to dinner at Cafe Milano with the Ukrainian executive and Russian and Kazakhstani oligarchs, all of whom fed millions of dollars into the pockets of Hunter Biden and Joe Biden's brother Jim Biden. It was just a provable lie, and it was just one email from this laptop which we had verified.
Then we published more emails from the laptop, which again we verified. And the denials that came -- the FBI had pre-bunked our story with the social media companies, we know that now from Twitter's chief censor Yoel Roth in a sworn statement in a different jurisdiction said the FBI in one of these weekly meetings they were holding with social media companies before the 2020 election had said, "Expect in October a hack-and-leak operation from Russia likely involving Hunter Biden."
CARL CANNON: But they knew it wasn't from Russia, where did that even come from as a story?
MIRANDA DEVINE: Of course, they knew it wasn't Russian! The FBI had possession of the laptop for ten months before our story came out. They knew what was on it, they had authenticated it in November 2019, so they knew it was just a lie. And then we had the CIA get involved with that "Dirty 51" letter, as I call it... The CIA, we have now found, actually was involved in some way... Mike Morell, the former acting director of the CIA who actually cooked up this, wrote the letter and circulated it among his former colleagues, he has admitted in testimony to Congress that he was put up to it by Antony Blinken, now secretary of state, then senior campaign official for Joe Biden. And he called Mike Morell and implanted the idea in his head. We don't know exactly what he said, but Morell admitted he hadn't even considered it until Blinken called it. And Blinken sent him an email, which we have, linking to a bogus story planted by anonymous sources, probably by the same former CIA people, saying the laptop and our stories were Russian disinformation. So this was a self-fulfilling prophecy, and Mike Morell in his emails to his colleagues encouraging them to sign it said, "We want to get Joe Biden to win the election, this is to get Joe Biden to win."
And Mike Morell, of course, thought he was in the running to be CIA director, and tough for him, he didn't get it.
CARL CANNON: But why did our colleagues go along with this, the entire press corps?
MIRANDA DEVINE: You know why!
CARL CANNON: Twitter was essentially threatened by the FBI. I blame them after Matt Taibbi, who is also a winner of the Samizdat Prize with you, wrote about this. It looks like to me more in hindsight that Twitter was basically bullied by the FBI and threatened. But no newspaper -- I don't mean to sound disingenuous, but what happened to just going after the story?
MIRANDA DEVINE: You know what happened! They wanted Joe Biden to win. Everyone had "Trump Derangement Syndrome" so it was an existential crisis. And Donald Trump could not win again and by any means necessary the Washington Establishment, and that includes the Washington Post and New York Times, were going to make sure it didn't happen. They didn't follow our story and they got the fig leaf from the "Dirty 51" letter, the CIA operatives gave them a fig leaf, and also it gave Joe Biden in that final debate against Donald Trump his get-out-of-jail free card. He waved that letter around (metaphorically) and said the entire intelligence community has said it is a Russian plant!
And that killed the story.