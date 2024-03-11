Hemingway: ABC, Stephanopoulos Lied 10 Times; "There Should Be Discipline And There Should Probably Even Be Firing"

WATCH: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace To Stephanopoulos: Good Luck Shaming People Who've Been Raped For Supporting Donald Trump
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, FEDERALIST: It's not just George Stephanopoulos who messed up here, it's the entire production team at ABC News. It's fine that he is a former Democratic operative that now presents himself as a journalist but he was actually wrong on this fact. He said 10 times something that is false. He said that Trump was held liable for rape. That's just not true. He was wrong 10 times. That's not just a him problem, that is an everybody problem. At the very least, there needs to be more than apologies, there should be discipline and there should probably be firing.
The real story when it comes to the lawfare against Donald Trump is how the Democrat party has made it a campaign to create lawsuits up and down the eastern seaboard to go after their primary political opponent in an attempt to bankrupt and imprison him. That is Stalinist behavior. A real journalist would actually ask tough questions about that fascistic behavior and instead of applauding it, like George Stephanopoulos does, or lying about it there need to be repercussions here.