Megyn Kelly: Stephanopoulos Started His Exchange With Nancy Mace By Casually Bringing Up Her Rape

Stephanopoulos gave Rep. Mace this introduction: Our next guest is South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace, a Donald Trump supporter who gave candid and courageous testimony about her own experience as a rape victim weeks before launching her run for Congress in 2019.
Megyn Kelly's monologue:
MEGYN KELLY: Our final Oscar for Sanctimonious Leftists Pretending They are Better Than You is a dark horse contender when you consider he’s not even an actor! George Stephanopolous! Yes, another ABC-er! The lifelong Democrat took to his Sunday show yesterday and decided to really press Republican and Trump-endorser Nancy Mace on how on earth she can support a guy who’s been found liable of sexual assault, especially when – as he pointed out to Mace – she is a rape survivor! It’s such an opportunity when you can use a woman’s rape against her!... What a kind, sensitive man who clearly cares deeply about women and their sexual assault allegations. Thank you for being an ally, George. I see how concerned you are that victims might not come forward if they are publicly attacked by their rapist or his defenders. To be sure, that is a very real concern. It happens all the time. Which you know. Because you invented it. Remember? When you created a whole command center designed to smear Bill Clinton’s sexual assault and rape accusers so you could elevate him to the presidency! The attorney representing many of Bill’s accusers – and there were many, George – Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, Paula Jones, Gennifer Flowers, to name a few – said you and James Carville – at Hillary Clinton’s direction – formed a so-called “War Room” whose purpose was “to destroy any woman that would challenge Bill Clinton…” You know the war room – they made a whole movie about it.
This attorney points out that you don’t like to talk about this George – maybe that’s why you skipped it in your discussion with Nancy Mace? But as you know, private detectives were hired … the women say they were threatened … and they were publicly shamed by you and your well-funded team. Did you worry then that this behavior might shame victims from “coming forward?” You admitted in your own memoir that Hillary Clinton told you about one accuser: “We have to destroy her story.” Did you object? Did you say, “That’s shaming! No.” In fact you later described yourself as Mr. Clinton’s quote “enabler.” But sir, how could you have enabled and defended a man like this? Accused by multiple women of sexual assault, rape and harassment.
Which brings us to Paula Jones. You were Clinton’s attack dog when Jones came forward claiming Bill Clinton had exposed himself to her. That when he was governor of Arkansas, he summoned her, through State Troopers, to a Little Rock Arkansas hotel room and took out his penis – a charge Clinton denies, just as Trump denies E. Jean Carroll’s allegations. What do you think he wanted done with that thing? Just a little show and tell?
Jones was poor, a graduate of secretarial school, and worked for the state. She had no power, no connections and he was the sitting governor. She didn’t go to Columbia and Oxford and become a “Rhodes scholar” like you, George. She was a nothing to you. Your buddy Carville immediately went after Ms. Jones, infamously saying “if you drag a $100 bill through a trailer park, you never know what you’ll find.” And you? Did you defend her saying “we don’t shame accusers! That’s wrong!” No. You compared Jones to Tonya Harding as – quoting here from the New York Times: “just another woman seeking cash for telling a tabloid tale.” Fire up the war room and destroy her. Bill Clinton would ultimately pay Paula Jones almost a million dollars to settle her civil case and you remained Team Clinton all the way. To say nothing of Juanita Brodderick’s rape allegation. Or Kathleen Willey’s. And more. But now you quote “don’t understand” how Nancy Mace can support a man found liable for sexual assault of one woman 30 years ago in a civil trial in which the burden of proof is just 51% likely? My God. How did anyone at ABC think this was a good line of inquiry for Stephanopolous??
And one need look no further than the kickoff of your interview to see you haven’t changed, George. Who told you that the thing to do with a rape survivor is to casually begin the interview with her own testimonial about her rape and then immediately attack her? Most people showing this clip aren’t showing the fact that you started the whole exchange by bringing up Mace’s rape when she was just 16 years old. They’re making it look like Mace brought it up to deflect the question. In fact you shoved it in her face and demanded she explain how she could still support Trump. How dare you. She was right – you were out of line. You were offensive.
specially when the other guy – you know, your guy, Joe Biden, has been accused of rape as well, George. Trust me, I know – I interviewed his alleged victim. Maybe you missed it. Because ABC, where you are – and were – the Chief Political Correspondent, was the only network not to acknowledge or run a single soundbite from our blockbuster interview when it hit and made international headlines. I guess Tara Reade, to you, didn’t matter. Like Tonya Harding and Paula Jones - just another wrong-side-of-the-tracks woman, easily dismissed from your ivory tower, George. And you ignored her. Then got rewarded with an exclusive sit-down with … Joe Biden. Whom you undoubtedly went on to vote for. How could you?
Yes, hypocrisy is alive and well amongst these Sanctimonious Leftists. From Kimmell to DeNiro to Stephanopoulos, they want you to believe they’re better than you. More virtuous. More decent. But we all know the truth. They lie. They sin. They do the very things they accuse you of and the things they say they would never do. Evil things. Like try to destroy people based on feigned outrage from which they spare their own side. Or playing politics with a woman’s rape. The GOP is capable of hypocrisy too. But this weekend, these Leftists? Best Performance in a Leading Role, bar none.