Hemingway: Congress Should Care More About Google's Information Monopoly And Left-Wing, Anti-American Agenda Than Banning TikTok

"The Federalist" editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway said Congress should pay at least as much attention to Google's information monopoly in the U.S. as it does to TikTok's Chinese ownership, on FOX News Sunday's weekly political panel
.
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: Social media and big tech are really important issues. And China owning TikTok is an important issue. But members of Congress who are conservative or Republican should also care at least as much about Google, which we saw recently with its Gemini AI, which was teaching divisive and historically inaccurate information.
Google controls nearly all of our "search," it's on nearly every American phone. And Congress doesn't seem to care as much about what Google is doing to harm America as they care so much about TikTok, and they should.