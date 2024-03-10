Gary Cohn: Consumers Are "Completely Right" To Worry About "Compounding Effect" Of Inflation

GARY COHN: We raised tax rates, but you bring in all the loopholes that we got rid of. So, what we tried to do when we re-wrote the taxes is we tried to simplify it and we tried to get rid of all the loopholes that basically the wealthy people in America use. And that was a way that we tried to make the tax code fair. And the data shows that we've made the tax code fair. If you actually look at who pays taxes in this country, the bottom 50 percent of earners in the United States pay 2.3 percent of tax collected. And the top 10 percent pays over 70 percent of tax collected in this country.



MARGARET BRENNAN: That is - that sounds like the exact opposite of what President Biden described in the State of the Union, because he took aim at billionaires. He said they pay a lower tax rate than teachers. He proposed minimum taxes of 25 percent on billionaires. How do you respond to that?



GARY COHN: Well, again, I think you've got to take one little step back here. A billionaire is a measure of net worth. It's not a description of their taxable income. You could be a billionaire and have no taxable income. You could not have a billion dollars and have a high taxable income. So, when you look at the way people are --



MARGARET BRENNAN: Because it could be you're just sitting on assets.



GARY COHN: You're just sitting on assets.



MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.



GARY COHN: And you could be sitting on illiquid assets, you could be sitting on liquid assets.



We do a very good job in this country of taxing income. That's what the Constitution talks about. The Constitution talks about taxing your income. There is no income in this country unless you buy a tax-free bond that doesn't get taxed at a minimum of 20 percent. Whether it's interest or dividends or capital gains. So, there's no billionaire in this country that has income that is not paying at least 20 percent.



MARGARET BRENNAN: But the president is tapping into at least a perception that wealthy people have far more of an advantage and that corporations are taking advantage of the little guy. I mean he went down to the 10 percent fewer Snickers in the bag analogy in his speech, basically saying, you're getting ripped off. So, what do you make of - of that idea, though, and - and the explanation he's trying to make for why people are experiencing inflation even though the rate is coming down?



GARY COHN: Well, let's talk about inflation for a minute because I think they're really important concepts for everyone to understand. Inflation has a compounding effect. Meaning, as you look at inflation year over year you're adding up those numbers. You're not starting at a zero every year.



So, if we had 6 percent inflation last year, 7 percent inflation, and now we have 4 percent inflation, that's 10 percent inflation. So, if you take a basket of groceries at the beginning of 2020, just a simple basic basket that costs $100, it costs well over $125 today because those 4 percent one year and 7 percent one year and 7 percent the next year, they add up. They're cumulative. So, there's a huge cumulative effect to inflation.



MARGARET BRENNAN: So, when people are being told, consumers, you`re wrong, inflation`s heading -- no, they`re right, it is actually more expensive.



GARY COHN: They`re completely right. They`re completely right. And what they`re more right about is we at least finally have gotten to the position where wage growth is faster than inflation. But we had not been there until the last few months.



MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes.



GARY COHN: So, people were losing purchasing power. And that`s why people were angry. And then take on top of that the high interest rate environment where if you thought you might have been in a position to buy a house because you saved money, you go out to get a mortgage at 7 or 8 percent, you can`t afford a house. So, people got very frustrated because the costs of their every day lives got very expensive and the cost of investing in their future by buying a home got nearly impossible.





