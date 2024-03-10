David Sacks: Biden's Big Backfire On Ukraine, Russia Is Stronger While U.S. Military Is Depleted

During an interview with Saagar Enjeti on "Breaking Points," tech entrepreneur David Sacks gave this view on the war in Ukraine:
DAVID SACKS: I call this Biden's big backfire. If you look at all of his claims at the beginning of the war, they've all come true in reverse.
He said that we would weaken Russia in order to prevent them from waging this type of war again. In fact, we've made the Russian military stronger, it's larger than it was before, it produces far more weapons, the industrial base is ramped up. Plus it's now battle-tested and battle-hardened, especially against Western weapons, so it's a much more formidable military Biden has created on the part of the Russians than when we started.
Meanwhile, it's the United States that has seen its stockpiles depleted and hollowed out.
Then you look at the economic claims that Biden made, he said that sanctions would crush the Russian economy. In fact, the Russian economy is growing faster than any of the G-7 economies. It's really booming and it's our European allies' economies that have been crushed by the sanctions.
So, you know all this policy that he's pursued has really boomeranged and again come true in reverse.
Then you take the humanitarian claims. He said that we would help ease the suffering of the Ukrainians. In fact, we've led to, I think our support of this proxy war and our willingness to fight to the last Ukrainian, like Lindsey Graham said, "This is the best money we've ever spent using Ukrainians to kill Russians."
This has led to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine where something like 10 million plus people, mostly women and children, have left the country. I think at least half a million casualties were killed or seriously wounded, and the population of the country is reduced from something like 44 million to 28 million.
And if you look at the demographic pyramid, something like 10 to 12 million are pensioners, they can't really work. So, what we've done is really leading to the demographic death of this country.