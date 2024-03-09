Trump: Biden Should Be Apologizing For Apologizing To Laken Riley's Killer

"We are profoundly honored to be joined today by the family and loved ones of Laken and some of her great friends," Trump said. "I met them. They're so incredible. The whole whole group is incredible. To Laken's parents, John and Allyson and her sister Lauren, her roommate, Connolly. And all of those who loved Laken and the hearts of hundreds of thousands and indeed, millions and millions of Americans and people worldwide."
TRUMP: Just moments ago, this was just before coming up, they just told me prior to what I'm doing right now that Joe Biden went on television and apologized for calling Laken's murderer an illegal. He didn't want to call him an illegal.
[BOOS]
TRUMP: He said he should have called him an undocumented, not an illegal and he wanted to apologize. He wanted to apologize. Well, they have a new name, too. They have a new name that's even worse. They have a new name. You know what the new name? The new name is neighbor. They want to call him neighbor. They want to call him another name. Did you ever hear the other one? Newcomer? A newcomer to our country. Are we going crazy or what? Is this country going crazy?
How about that one newcomer, the newcomer. No, he was an illegal, and I say he was an illegal alien. He was an illegal immigrant. He was an illegal migrant, and he shouldn't have been in our country and he never would have been under the Trump policy.
[APPLAUSE]
And Biden should be apologizing for apologizing to this killer. Joe Biden and you understand what's happening here. Joe Biden has no remorse. He's got no regret. He's got no empathy, no compassion, or worst of all, he has no intention of stopping the deadly invasion that stole precious Laken's beautiful American life.
We are profoundly honored to be joined today by the family and loved ones of Laken and some of her great friends. I met them. They're so incredible. The whole whole group is incredible. To Laken's parents, John and Allyson and her sister Lauren, her roommate, Connolly. And all of those who loved Laken and the hearts of hundreds of thousands and indeed, millions and millions of Americans and people worldwide. They're shattered alongside of Europe, beautiful hearts. We share your grief. We share your grief. Thank you, darling. Thank you. Thank you very much. We appreciate it. I know how tough it is. It's so tough.
We vow to keep Laken's memory alive for as long as we are here on this earth, and we take comfort that she is now home with God in heaven, and i want to thank you and thank you for thank you for being here. Incredible. I know how tough it is. Incredible.
What Joe Biden has done on our border is a crime against humanity and the people of this nation for which he will never be forgiven. That's a very hard thing. We're going to fix it. We're going to fix it fast. We're going to have the largest deportation in history but what a tremendous shame that this could have happened in our country. What a shame. Laken Riley would be alive today if Joe Biden had not willfully and maliciously eviscerated the borders of the United States and set loose thousands and thousands of dangerous criminals into our country. To her family tonight, I promise you, I will demand justice for Laken. Justice for Laken. Thank you very much.
Incredible. I will fight like no one has ever fought before to ensure that what happened to this American daughter. This incredible, incredible American that this never happens to any other daughter or anyone else ever again. We will do everything we can that it doesn't happen again. Ad you know it will because unfortunately, we have so many people allowed into our country that shouldn't be, but we're going to get it down to a trickle. We're not going to let this go on. Our country is being destroyed by an incompetent president. And we're not gonna let this happen. I mean, the good thing about his speech, if you want to call his rant the other night, he probably did well enough that he's not going to be replaced on the ballot because they were talking about replacing them. And I said, you know, he got through it barely. But he got through it. I think he is possibly going to make it. Nobody thought he was. I sort of didn't think -- I guess maybe I still don't think. I mean, when that's the best that a party can do. We're in big trouble.