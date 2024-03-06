DesRosiers To Buck Sexton: Samizdat Prize Winners Are RealClear Example Of First Amendment Courage

Buck Sexton and RealClearFoundation president David DesRosiers discuss censorship, the First Amendment, and RCP's new Samizdat Prize, whose inaugural winners, Stanford epidemiologist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and journalists Matt Taibbi and Miranda Devine, will join Dave Rubin for a live interview at a March 7 awards gala in Palm Beach, Florida.
DAVID DESROISERS: "Samizdat" is Russian for "underground publishing."
We're going to do this on the eve of the State of the Union. This is going to be our own State of the Union. We really think that we're moving in a bad direction with regard to one of the founding cornerstones of the way we should conduct our lives and our politics -- the First Amendment.
We really think that the First Amendment is not trending well, and we want to praise those intrepid souls who stand up for the rest of us so we can remain free.
"The Gulag Archipelago" by Solzhenitsyn, the lie-killer that was that book, had to be smuggled into their own country. Some of the greatest dissident thinkers we have come to know, who challenged the lie that was Soviet communism -- and any type of regime suffering from a tyranny of the mind -- like Vaclav Havel, went underground to get above ground.
We see our country, a country committed to the First Amendment, has made a dangerous turn away from it. We want to call attention to that turn and show people the trajectory of where it is going if we don't stand up to it now. It's not going to get better, it is going to get worse.
What we want to do on Thursday, March 7, is to highlight three intrepid people who we think show what a real, clear presentation of First Amendment courage is.
The three folks we have singled out to get these awards capture that.
We have Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, he was the guy who stood up to Fauci and said, "Hey, the scientific method can withstand a crisis." And everything in his experience, in terms of science, says that we are going the wrong way. He was treated very poorly -- and not just by the press and the politicians but by his own profession. And what did we see? History vindicated him. He was put up as a monkish superstition, but it turns out that Fauci was the pope and Dr. Jay was Galileo.
The same goes for the other two we picked. The New York Post's Miranda Devine is another recipient. If someone gave you [Hunter Biden's] laptop, if you don't jump into that with the responsibility that comes with being a representative of the First Amendment, you'd be a hack.
And the same goes for Matt Taibbi, the other gentleman who is receiving it. If you get invited into Elon Musk's [Twitter Files] to look behind the veil, and you see this alphabet soup of violations of the First Amendment -- the government is not supposed to do that, regardless of whether a private company wants them to.
I think you see in the journalists we picked, the differences between them are of degree and not kind, which is what healthy journalism should be. Matt and Miranda share a profession, ethics, and a sense of fearless reporting. And sadly, that type of reporting is being attacked at scale.
There's going to be a room full of people who deserve the award. We live in a society where we actually get more of what we praise. We have to praise the First Amendment and the people who have the courage for it. The Pulitzer Prize bent the arc of journalism, and I don't think it bent it the right way. We want to start something this week, stand it up, and reward and praise the people who keep us free so maybe we won't have to go underground and live in a Samizdat world.