Bret Baier Election Update: NV, AZ, WI & PA Polls, Trump vs. Biden In Electoral College

BRET BAIER, 'SPECIAL REPORT' HOST: With former President Donald Trump winning big in Super Tuesday's primary races, he is now in the delegate lead and he's just 190 delegates away from clinching, officially, the Republican nomination. 1,215 needed.



If we take a look at our election calendar, we can see how this is all going to break down. You can see several primaries are scheduled this month. March 12th you have Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Washington, 160 delegates at stake in those four states. And then March 19th, which is probably the magic number for the former president, five states, 350 delegates in play. We can expect the former president to mathematically be the presumptive nominee by the end of the month, even though he's essentially that title right now.



Looking ahead to the general election. Let's take a look at some of the things that we're looking at. We have our first FOX News presidential power rankings, our first forecast has former President Trump leading President Biden. Neither, obviously, has enough electoral college votes to win. You need 270 but there you see the lead 251 to 241.



It could come down to several toss-up states, four of them, actually. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada. President Biden won all four in 2020. Those actually hold 46 electoral votes and that's where we have a closer look at why this race is so close. Neither candidate has 50% in the recent polls. You can see all of these with FOX News, "Wall Street Journal," "New York Times," Siena. And our recent FOX News poll, you have a lot of the majority of voters view both candidates unfavorable. 18% say they plan or want to vote for a third-party candidate. 72% of voters are dissatisfied with how things are going in the country. That's a statistic that could really hurt President Biden.



A majority of the voters disapprove of President Biden's handling on several top issues, immigration, and inflation on the top. Most view President Biden as too old to run. Again, all of this could drive voters in those swing states into President Trump's corner. However, there are also warning signs for the former president. He faces some hurdles, recent "Wall Street Journal" poll shows voters preferred President Biden in the White House if former President Trump is convicted of a felony. The former president's legal troubles, President Biden's policies, and his age are going to play out over the rest of the year.



We'll likely change our election predictions over the next few months especially maybe in those battleground states. That's where we are looking at very closely. Right now former President Trump has a solid lead in Nevada and Arizona. He's narrowly ahead in Wisconsin. While President Biden has really statistically a tie but a little bit of an advantage in Pennsylvania. Nikki Haley frequently referenced her strength in battleground state polls and she announced the end of her campaign today. She said the former president would need to win over some of her voters.

FOX News host Bret Baier provided a campaign update on Wednesday's 'Special Report' and breaks down where things stand in the 2024 presidential race.Watch Baier talk to Democratic strategist Doug Schoen and Republican media consultant Alex Castellanos following his presentation: