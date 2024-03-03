Hungarian PM Orban: The Only Serious Chance For Peace Is A Trump Win

❗️ @PM_ViktorOrban at @AntalyaDF : I respect @realDonaldTrump very much. That's the personal part of it. I like mavericks. And he's like that. pic.twitter.com/OJJyrGL6Ah

REPORTER: Our reports say you are on your way to Florida, Mr. Prime Minister,to meet former President Donald Trump next week.



VIKTOR ORBAN: First of all, I respect him very much. That's the personal part of it. I like Mavericks, and he's like that. One of the most boring elements of my profession is that the leaders are getting more and more boring, so we need refreshing new guys.



Because the political elite will reproduce itself. If you look at the speeches, the logic of arguments, the literature they refer to, all that kind of thing is very much the same. So I am very happy that somebody's coming from outside.



And he is that kind of man, a Maverick as you say, probably an understandable term here as well. So that's good for our profession because political leadership is for everybody. It is the most competitive job. if always the professors and intellectuals, and all that kind of guys are part of the elite, you know? It's not good. All kinds of different people, if they have talent should play a role in that.



There's another point as well. I am also convinced that if, at the time of breaking out of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, Trump would have been the president of the United States, there would be no war now. I am absolutely sure. A strong president of the United States can stop any war which is somehow related to Europe, I am sure of it.



And if I try to understand what kinds of chances we have for peace, the only serious chance for peace now is if he is able to come back and make a peace. That is my only hope. Otherwise, the war between Ukraine and Russia will be long, getting closer and closer to Hungary, and creating more and more strong dilemmas for the European politics. So Trump back is a precondition for strong and quick peace in the European continent, so that is the reason I am always positive about cooperating with him.

