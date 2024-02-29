Elie Mystal: "Until We Stop" The Republican Supreme Court, We Will Keep Losing Rights

MYSTAL: What it says is that they are a corrupted political actors who act in bad faith. The reason why the people like Mark, the people like Dahlia seem to have a crystal ball is because they are real, because they are realists. They understand the court for what it is.



At some point, people in the media, people at home, and people have to stop pretending that the Supreme Court is some benign trying to do it's best institution, and realize that there are six Republicans, not conservatives, Republicans, on the Supreme Court, who view it as their job to help the Republican Party. Until we do something about that, until we take away that power. Until we draw the line on them there, they will continue to do this. They will help Trump, they will take away abortion rights, they will end affirmative action, they will liberalize gun rights, they will do all of it. Until we stop them. Somebody, somebody, needs to start listening in the higher echelons of the Democrat Party. Because we will keep losing everyday if we allow these six Republicans in robes to rule over us.

On MSNBC Elie Mystal criticized the Supreme Court saying that the court is a partisan Republican Supreme Court.