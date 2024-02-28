Mollie Hemingway: Americans Are Frustrated Leaders Like McConnell Think Ukraine Is More Important Than The Border

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway on Wednesday's 'Special Report' reacted to news that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will step down as the Senate Minority Leader in November.
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: He is beloved by Washington, D.C. by people in both parties. But he is actually the least popular politician in America. He is underwater by something like 40 points with Americans outside of Washington, D.C. That's more than twice where Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are. And I think yesterday is a good example of why.
Hugh is absolutely right. He has had some great successes on free speech and judges. But, yesterday, when they had the meeting with the big four members in the House and the Senate, it was reported that Mitch McConnell told Speaker Johnson to stop talking about the border and to focus on Ukraine funding. And that is an important policy priority for Mitch McConnell and a lot of people in D.C. but Americans actually think that the border is far more important and they are very frustrated that the people that they want to be their leaders in Washington such as Mitch McConnell are so silent on that or the lawfare against President Trump. He hasn't been a good spokesperson for Republican voters and that's caused a lot of frustration.