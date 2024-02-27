Ned Ryun: How Trump Can Deconstruct The Administrative State With A New Church Committee

"American Majority" CEO Ned Ryun responds to the latest comments from former CIA Director John Brennan about the connection between Trump and Russia
on FNC's "Ingraham Angle."
NED RYUN: It's pretty rich coming from them. The intelligence community spent the last nine years sowing misinformation and trying to disrupt our representative democracy and our national elections in 2016 and 2020 that Trump is somehow going to take the IC to unprecedented political levels.
You know, the real rub in all of this, Laura, was the fact that Trump tried to bring transparency and accountability in his first term and efforts met with outright sedition by these agencies. The real rub between Trump and the IC is who decides. As the duly elected president, Trump thinks he decides and the intelligence community thinks they decide. That's not how it works in a republic.
Trump, when he wins, is going to have to take them head-on. Day one the first executive order, hopefully coordinated with Senate and House leadership, his first executive order should found a Church-style committee in which he has transparency and accountability for the IC and the FBI to uncork everything for the American people to see what took place for the last 8 or 9 years.
He also needs to take it on with the presidential advisory board. Be serious about that. Stack it with loyalists and bring more accountability and transparency to these agencies and bring them to heel under the duly elected president of the United States. That's how it's supposed to work.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, these agencies are so supposed to exist for our benefit, not to kind of determine political outcomes despite what the people want.
...
They are panicked. I think they are in a frothy panic about what Trump is going to uncover if he should win a second term. Now, Ned, the AP is reporting and this made me laugh, "Liberal organizations in Washington are quietly trying to install roadblocks just in case Trump wins. A collection of advocates and legal experts promoting new federal rules to limit presidential power while urging Biden's White House to do more to protect its accomplishments to limit Trump in a possible second term."
So, again these are the people who are talking about election interference plotting to undermine a new president's authority before he is even elected. You can't make this up.
NED RYUN: They are going to be fighting tooth and nail all the way through November, and if and win Donald Trump wins a second term, it's going to be a tooth and nail fight, Laura, from day one. Donald Trump has to be serious about this and understand they know what's at stake. They realize that the existence and the continuance of the administrative state, which is their golden calf, is what they are fighting for and he has to go right at it.
Day one has to declare, "I will devolve and dismantle the administrative state through the executive orders." Hopefully, he will have House and Senate leadership. He will need all the support he can get.